» 01/07/2017, 12.38
JAPAN - SOUTH KOREA
Diplomatic crisis over statue of a "comfort woman"
Placed in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan, in South Korea, Japan has seen the move as a provocation. The gesture made by one of the groups who question the agreement between Seoul and Tokyo.
See also
14/10/2011 SOUTH KOREA – JAPAN
“Treated worse than an animal”: the ‘comfort women’ issue before the United Nations
For Japan, the 1965 bilateral agreement settled the issue of reparations. During the Second World War, some 200,000 Korean women between 11 and 25 were drafted for sexual favours by the Japanese military.
28/07/2016 14:13:00 SOUTH KOREA – JAPAN
Protests in Seoul at the opening of foundation for "comfort women"
The foundation is part of the historic agreement reached last year on sex slaves in Japan’s military. Tokyo is providing a billion yen to help survivors and presented a verbal apology. Students, activists and Korean Church leaders slam Japan’s refusal to admit official responsibility.
13/01/2016 SOUTH KOREA – JAPAN
For the Korean Church, the agreement on 'comfort women' tramples victims’ human rights
The Bishops’ Commission for Justice and Peace slams the deal between Tokyo and Seoul on wartime sexual enslavement. For Bishop You, “the deal reflects economic and diplomatic priorities; in doing so, it fails to seek real peace, because peace requires justice. In the Holy Year of Mercy, the guilty need to undergo real conversion; that is the way.” The prelate also met some survivors (pictured).
03/03/2012 SOUTH KOREA - JAPAN
Lee Myung-bak warns Tokyo to solve the comfort women issue
For the first time, a South Korean leader raises the issue during celebrations marking the birth of the country's independent movement on 1 March and the start of the fight against Japanese colonialism. The president also expressed his solidarity with a lawmaker on a hunger strike to protest China's decision to repatriate North Korean refugees.
16/12/2011 SOUTH KOREA - JAPAN
South Korean Bishops call for justice for "comfort women"
The Commission for Justice and Peace speaks of a terrible crime, an offense against humanity and against God. Hundreds of people attend the latest weekly protest march, which was held in front of the Japanese embassy. Japanese citizen, "more and more people should know about this tragedy".
