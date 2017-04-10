|
MYANMAR
Diplomats visit Rakhine, condemn violence, support Aung San Suu Kyi
The delegation calls for full media and humanitarian access to conflict areas and an investigation by UN experts on human rights violations by the military. They call for the urgent implementation of Kofi Annan's report.
05/05/2010 VATICAN
Vatican sees roots of economic crisis in a lack of ethical reference points
The conclusions of the study of the situation by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. The "financialization" of the economy that restricts the value of man. A billion people are malnourished. The crisis in Greece may mean the need for a new Treaty.
10/09/2008 CHINA
Lies no more, China’s economy in crisis
The Shanghai stock exchange is in a free fall. Some 67,000 companies have gone belly up. Foreign companies are rushing to leave. Real estate and the banking sector are going under. An economic analyst shows the emptiness behind the images of power. In Mao’s time people died of hunger; today they die of bankruptcy.
13/02/2009 TAIWAN
Bishops: Church should be missionary, focus on laity, and support Catholics of mainland China
In 2009, Taiwan celebrates the 150th anniversary of its evangelization. The decline of vocations and the "need of consolation" in society require a new missionary effort. The figure of St. Paul as an example for all to follow.
27/05/2016 13:56:00 JAPAN - G7
Migrants and tensions with Beijing closes Iseshima G7
The leaders gathered in Japan express "concern" about the tensions in Asia caused by the "renewed protagonism" of China, and define the migrant crisis "a global problem to be addressed on a global level". Each nation should strive to resolve the crisis with the means deemed most appropriate, the real issue is the need "to strengthen global demand while maintaining debt at sustainable levels."
17/02/2012 INDIA
After Europe, the crisis hits the Indian economy
In 2011-2012 marks 6.9%, compared with 8.4% last year. Decline in industrial production and mining sector growth slows. Service sector is at 9.4%, compared to 9.3% in 2010-2011. The Indian Ministry of Finance defines the data "disappointing" but "not surprising, given the global economic situation."
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
