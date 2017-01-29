|
» 02/04/2017, 12.16
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Director of Caritas India: Investing in human resources is a prerequisite for industrial growth
Father Frederick D'Souza comments of the Union budget 2017-2018. It allocates more resources to infrastructure and rural areas. The director of the social arm of the Catholic Church points out some deficiencies. They need more money for agriculture, protection of women and the development of castes, tribal groups and minorities.
