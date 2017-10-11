Doha (AsiaNews) - There are four women among the 28 new members selected for one of the most important advisory bodies in Qatar, the Shura Council. A decree of Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was published yesterday, and reported by the Qatar news agency.

The council is made up of 45 members, and has the responsibility to discuss draft laws approved by the cabinet, general government policies, and the draft national budget.

The women are: Hessa al-Jaber (see photo), Aisha Yousef al-Mannai, Hind Abdul Rahman al-Muftah, and Reem al-Mansoori. Muftah of the Doha Institute for Postgraduate Studies comments that "women play an important role in national decision-making processes in all fields."

The announcement comes in the midst of the worst diplomatic crisis that the Gulf has experienced in recent years. Caught in the grip of an economic and political bloc desired by Saudi Arabia, the Emirate of Qatar has made some major concessions in its social policies. The UN's International Labor Organization (Ilo) filed a positive opinion of Doha in an investigation into the ill-treatment of foreign workers engaged in the construction of stadiums for the World Cup in 2022 and welcomed the reforms in the sector recently promoted by the emirate's leadership providing for a minimum wage and more rights. Additionally, this week, Qatar announced the selection of its first Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Lulwa Rashid al-Khater.