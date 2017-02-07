|
» 02/14/2017, 10.35
TAIWAN
Dramatic car accident in Taiwan leaves 33 dead
A tourist bus overturned on a highway: 11 wounded in serious condition. Excess speed or drivers falling asleep at the wheel believed to have been the cause. It is the most serious road accident in 1986.
