» 01/16/2017, 14.01
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
Drugged and schizophrenic: the fruits of the imprisonment and torture of Human Rights lawyer Li Chunfu
In prison, he was forced to take daily medicine "against the high blood pressure" (which he has never had). Long periods spent locked in a narrow iron cage. The testimony of his sister-in-law Wang Qiaoling and thanks his wife Bi Liping: "Expose the crimes of the Tianjin police. Show them to the light of day". The magazine "China Change" demands an international investigation into abuses against Human Rights lawyers (many of them are Christians).
See also
14/01/2017 15:04:00 CHINA
Lawyer Li Chunfu shows signs of deep mental and physical scars after 18 months in prison
He has represented 200 miners in Hebei and some members of the Falun Gong movement. His brother, a Christian lawyer, has represented members of house churches and political dissidents. The police have probably threatened him of jailing him again if he talks about his situation and if he meets other human rights lawyers, or their spouses, who are fighting for their release. China Change calls for an international investigation into torture and violence in China.
24/11/2016 14:29:00 CHINA
Missing for days, Christian lawyer Jiang Tianyong is feared held by authorities
His whereabouts are unknown since Monday after he visited families of detained human rights lawyers. Jailed and tortured in the past, he said last June that he feared he might be arrested. The Ministry of Public Security remains silent.
02/12/2016 11:44:00 CHINA
Peng Ming, Christian ecologist and activist, dies in prison. Three other disappeared "at the risk of torture"
Peng Ming was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005. In the past he had a brilliant managerial career. Later he wrote books on democracy and environmental protection against the violent industrialization in the country. He was convicted of "terrorism." Still no word on Christian lawyer Jiang Tianyong. Dissident Xie Yang beaten by prison officers. Lawyer Huang Qi and reporter Liu Fei detained by police.
15/09/2011 CHINA
Tortured, dissident Christian lawyer talks about his ordeal
Jiang Tianyong, 41, was “guilty” of defending members of Falun Gong and people living with AIDS. For this, he endured two months of violence, humiliations and threats. Other human rights lawyers caught TB whilst in prison or lost their memory from being forced fed medical drugs.
23/09/2016 09:19:00 CHINA
China, 12 years in prison for Ai Weiwei’s lawyer: He fought for human rights
Xia Lin defended some of the most important dissidents in the country. A court found him guilty of tax fraud for about 500 thousand Euros. Leaving the courtroom he shouted: "This is revenge for the cases that I defended in court." The "battle against lawyers" launched by the leadership led by Xi Jinping continues and grows harsher.
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
