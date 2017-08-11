|
|
» 11/08/2017, 15.49
TAJIKISTAN
Dushanbe cracks down on extremism, dismisses foreign-trained imams
Some clerics have been accused of spreading a strict version of Islam. The head of the country’s ulema council says he is willing to resign for the sake of its stability. Islamic radicalism remains a threat.
