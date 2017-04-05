|
CHINA
Dust and sand storm. Emergency in Beijing
The storm has enveloped a large area of the country, from Xinjiang to Heilongjiang. Difficult conditions in Inner Mongolia. The atmospheric phenomenon began to move towards Beijing in the late afternoon of yesterday. PM2.5 at 500 micrograms per cubic meter, 20 times the maximum allowed. Authorities invite residents to avoid outdoor activities and stay home.
