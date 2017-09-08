|
PHILIPPINES
Santosh Digal
Duterte’s war on drugs is unjustified, says Mgr Pabillo
The war on drugs “is nothing but extra-judicial killing". More than 12,000 people have died in police operations. Church outreach towards addicts and families includes relief and rehabilitation. Government figures about drug addiction are inflated.
|
