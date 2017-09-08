|
PHILIPPINES
Duterte reduces funding for the Human Rights Commission to around US$ 20 for 2018
The Commission has repeatedly criticised the government for extrajudicial killings. Outraged Filipinos take to the Internet. Duterte also plans to cut next year’s spending on drug rehabilitation centres by 75 per cent. The Church is involved in helping and rehabilitating addicts.
