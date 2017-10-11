Islamabad (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Council of the Europe expresses "serious concern" about the human rights situation in Pakistan. The body notes that although in 2016 the government of Islamabad has taken some institutional and legal measures, "wide-ranging human rights concerns persist in the country and are exacerbated by a weak judicial system, religious extremism and Islamic militants ".

Almost as confirmation of the turbulent conditions in which the country is living, there was another attack in Quetta this morning. According to witnesses, a bomb exploded at the passage of a police vehicle carrying 35 agents. According to the latest updates Dawn, at least seven police were killed and another 22 wounded, but the toll is only provisional.

In the annual report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World in 2016, published on October 16, the Council of Europe speaks of "security challenges that continue to slow progress in access to justice and the rule of law" in Pakistan. "The rule of law remains uncertain in much of the territory - reads in the document - and access to limited justice. In 2016, Pakistan continued to execute death sentences on a large number of prisoners, even slightly less than the previous year. "

The report highlights that there are great differences in the country among the citizens, and particularly among women living in big cities or inland. Pakistan remains the first among the worst countries where a young girls, due to lack of education, are subject to the phenomenon of forced marriages and there is also child labour. An analogous situation exists for religious minorities, "living in fear of persecution and violence," and for women, victims of physical abuse and discrimination.

According to the analysis, some improvements have taken place mainly through the transfer of powers and competencies to provinces and local governments. At the same time, there is no "full autonomy for NGOs that must become fully operational". "The role played by civil society organizations - the conclusion - in the development and humanitarian assistance in democratic society must be strengthened."