18 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/18/2017, 18.25

    IRAN – EUROPEAN UNION – UNITED STATES

    EU disowns Trump over Iran nuclear deal, a “key pillar” for international non-proliferation



    At a time of acute nuclear threat, European leaders intend to preserve the agreement signed with Iran despite Trump’s threat to terminate it. For UN atomic agency, the deal is fundamental for the security of the US, its allies and the region. The IMF rejects the US president’s demand to cut loans to Tehran.

    Tehran (AsiaNews) – European Union foreign ministers issued a joint statement following a meeting yesterday afternoon in Luxembourg. In it, they said that "At a time of acute nuclear threat the EU is determined to preserve the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) as a key pillar of the international non-proliferation architecture".

    European foreign ministers defended the deal signed by Iran and six world powers in 2015, which US President Donald Trump has disowned.  The US leader has threatened to scrap the agreement, and last week called on Congress to impose new sanctions against Iran.

    Last Friday, Trump accused Iran of failing to live up to the terms and spirit of the nuclear agreement. On Monday, he raised the possibility once again that he might try to end the deal completely.

    "It might be total termination, that's a real possibility, some would say that's a greater possibility," the US leader told reporters.

    Trump’s remarks fly in the face of official statements by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEC), which verified eight times that Iran "is implementing all its nuclear related commitments following a comprehensive and strict monitoring system."

    In view of this, the IAEC called on the United States to maintain its commitment to the JCPOA and to "consider the implications for the security of the [United States], its partners, and the region before taking further steps."

    The UN agency insisted that lifting nuclear-related sanctions "strengthens cooperation and allows for continuous dialogue with Iran."

    EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini also addressed the issue.

    Next month, she is scheduled to visit Washington to discuss of the nuclear issue. She plans to urge US lawmakers not to pull out of the Iran deal, which was aimed at slowing Iran's potential path toward developing a nuclear weapon.

    Likewise, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said, "We must be able to demonstrate that when a nuclear agreement has been concluded that we respect it".

    In Washington, barely 24 hours after President Donald Trump called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to stop lending to Iran, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde firmly said no, adding that the IMF sees "no reason to change anything in the guidelines that we have received from [its] Board and [will] continue to operate in the same manner."

    The row between the IMF and Trump on Iran is just the latest in the war of words between the US administration and the international organisation.

    The United States remains the IMF’s main contributor; however, the latter insists on maintaining its decision-making autonomy with respect to economic relations with Tehran.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    iran
    united states
    european union
    international atomic energy agency
    international monetary fund
    trump











    See also

    21/11/2005 IRAN
    Parliament calls on government not to buckle under uranium pressure

    A bill  soon to become law  calls on Tehran not to allow "invasive" inspections by the United Nations nuclear agency any longer.



    26/02/2008 IRAN
    Doubts of the IAEA over the Iranian bomb bring Tehran toward new sanctions
    The report of the UN atomic energy agency asserts that it has never had "credible assurances" on the military program, which according to U.S. intelligence had been ended in 2003. "Sanctions will not stop us", says Ahmadinejad.

    13/02/2008 INDIA – RUSSIA
    Russia and India strike deal for four more nuclear reactors
    Economic, energy and military co-operation between the two former Soviet-era allies is up. For energy-thirsty India nuclear energy is essential.

    01/08/2005 IRAN  EUROPEAN UNION
    Iran to reopen nuclear facility
    Tehran's decision follows EU's failure to submit proposals aimed at securing Iran's agreement to a civilian-only nuclear programme.

    11/03/2008 TAJIKISTAN
    Tajikistan lied to the International Monetary Fund, which is asking for its money back
    Dushanbe provided inflated figures in order to obtain financing. But the country has a debt of 1.2 billion dollars, double its annual revenue, and it has difficulties paying back the sum. Now other creditors will also conduct audits.



    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.