Geographic areas
» 10/18/2017, 18.25
IRAN – EUROPEAN UNION – UNITED STATES
EU disowns Trump over Iran nuclear deal, a “key pillar” for international non-proliferation
At a time of acute nuclear threat, European leaders intend to preserve the agreement signed with Iran despite Trump’s threat to terminate it. For UN atomic agency, the deal is fundamental for the security of the US, its allies and the region. The IMF rejects the US president’s demand to cut loans to Tehran.
See also
21/11/2005 IRAN
Parliament calls on government not to buckle under uranium pressure
A bill soon to become law calls on Tehran not to allow "invasive" inspections by the United Nations nuclear agency any longer.
26/02/2008 IRAN
Doubts of the IAEA over the Iranian bomb bring Tehran toward new sanctions
The report of the UN atomic energy agency asserts that it has never had "credible assurances" on the military program, which according to U.S. intelligence had been ended in 2003. "Sanctions will not stop us", says Ahmadinejad.
13/02/2008 INDIA – RUSSIA
Russia and India strike deal for four more nuclear reactors
Economic, energy and military co-operation between the two former Soviet-era allies is up. For energy-thirsty India nuclear energy is essential.
01/08/2005 IRAN EUROPEAN UNION
Iran to reopen nuclear facility
Tehran's decision follows EU's failure to submit proposals aimed at securing Iran's agreement to a civilian-only nuclear programme.
11/03/2008 TAJIKISTAN
Tajikistan lied to the International Monetary Fund, which is asking for its money back
Dushanbe provided inflated figures in order to obtain financing. But the country has a debt of 1.2 billion dollars, double its annual revenue, and it has difficulties paying back the sum. Now other creditors will also conduct audits.
Books
