13 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/13/2017, 09.28

    IRAN - IRAQ

    Earthquake on Iran-Iraq border: at least 211 dead and thousands injured



    Red Crescent: More than 70,000 people need shelter. In Iran, most of the damage and the victims, 15 km from the border. In Iraq, the biggest damage to the autonomous region of Kurdistan.

    Tehran (AsiaNews / Agencies) - At least 211 people were killed last night because of the powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake which hit the Iraqi-Iraqi border at 21.18. More than 2,800 people were injured. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the shock was 32km south of the city of Halabja, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

    Most of the deaths occurred in the Iranian city of Sarpol-e Zahab, in the province of Kermanshah, 15 kilometers from the border. This morning, the provincial Legal Medicine Organization said body count had reached 207, but the death toll is growing by the hour. The most important hospital in the area has been seriously damaged, making the treatment of wounded more difficult.

    Many villages in Iran have registered different levels of destruction. The head of Iran's Red Crescent says that there were more than 70,000 people in need of emergency shelter.

    The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring countries of the region, but the deaths and damage was limited to Iran and Iraq. Some sources report that seven people lost their lives in Iraq and 321 were injured. The biggest damage was reported in the town of Darbandikhan, in the autonomous region of Kurdistan.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called for the collection of all Iranian institutions and officers in aid of the victims, ordering the intervention of the armed forces to remove the rubble and transfer the wounded to medical care centres.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    iran
    iraq
    earthquake
    natural disaster
    shock in iran
    kurdistan











    See also

    29/07/2008 IRAQ
    Archbishop Sako: in Kirkuk, "shameful" acts against the country's "fragile" recovery
    The archbishop of Kirkuk expresses the condemnation by political and religious leaders over the attack yesterday morning, which caused the death of 28 people. The attack struck a crowd demonstrating against the new electoral law. Political and economic interests are undermining the stability of Iraqi Kurdistan.

    23/02/2005 IRAN
    Quake survivors protest as they wait for aid
    The quake killed at least 420 people injuring another 900. Caritas Iran is ready to bring assistance, but Tehran turns down foreign aid.

    11/05/2007 IRAQ – IRAN
    Kurdistan: a thousand peshmerga deployed along the Iranian border
    An attack in Arbil is a sign that threats to the security in the hitherto peaceful region are growing. Kurdish government deploys more men along the border with Iran in an attempt to stop possible infiltrations in support of the notorious terrorist group Ansar al-Islam.

    20/07/2011 IRAQ – IRAN
    Iraqi Kurdistan calls on Iran to respect its borders
    Tehran shells Iraqi Kurdistan, killing civilians and taking “full control” of rebel camps. Baghdad calls for dialogue and peaceful resolution to the problem.

    20/07/2010 IRAQ – IRAN
    Kurdish oil for Iran causes row between Baghdad and Erbil
    Central and Kurdish governments blame each for oil smuggling to Iran. Iraq’s constitution is ambiguous about who is in charge of oil exploration, drilling, refining and exports.
    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.