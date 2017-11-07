|
IRAN - IRAQ
Earthquake on Iran-Iraq border: at least 211 dead and thousands injured
Red Crescent: More than 70,000 people need shelter. In Iran, most of the damage and the victims, 15 km from the border. In Iraq, the biggest damage to the autonomous region of Kurdistan.
See also
29/07/2008 IRAQ
Archbishop Sako: in Kirkuk, "shameful" acts against the country's "fragile" recovery
The archbishop of Kirkuk expresses the condemnation by political and religious leaders over the attack yesterday morning, which caused the death of 28 people. The attack struck a crowd demonstrating against the new electoral law. Political and economic interests are undermining the stability of Iraqi Kurdistan.
23/02/2005 IRAN
Quake survivors protest as they wait for aid
The quake killed at least 420 people injuring another 900. Caritas Iran is ready to bring assistance, but Tehran turns down foreign aid.
11/05/2007 IRAQ – IRAN
Kurdistan: a thousand peshmerga deployed along the Iranian border
An attack in Arbil is a sign that threats to the security in the hitherto peaceful region are growing. Kurdish government deploys more men along the border with Iran in an attempt to stop possible infiltrations in support of the notorious terrorist group Ansar al-Islam.
20/07/2011 IRAQ – IRAN
Iraqi Kurdistan calls on Iran to respect its borders
Tehran shells Iraqi Kurdistan, killing civilians and taking “full control” of rebel camps. Baghdad calls for dialogue and peaceful resolution to the problem.
20/07/2010 IRAQ – IRAN
Kurdish oil for Iran causes row between Baghdad and Erbil
Central and Kurdish governments blame each for oil smuggling to Iran. Iraq’s constitution is ambiguous about who is in charge of oil exploration, drilling, refining and exports.
|
