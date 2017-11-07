14 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/14/2017, 10.27

    IRAN - IRAQ

    Earthquake victims, thousands in the cold, increase. The Pope's condolences



    Prayers for the victims and those who have lost their loved ones. "Consolation and strength" to the authorities involved in rescue operations. In Iran, there are over 450 dead and 7,000 injured. Thousands spent the night in the frost.

    Tehran (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Pope has expressed "deep sadness" for the victims of the earthquake that caused hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured on the border between Iraq and Iran two days ago. Thousands of Iranians spent the second night in cold autumn temperatures. Meanwhile, the number of victims continues to rise: there are now more than 450 dead and 7,000 injured. The number of wounded and dead has also risen in nearby Iraq.

    Through a message sent to both Iran and Iraq by Secretary of State Card. Pietro Parolin, the pontiff, "in expressing his sorrow to all who mourn the loss of their loved ones, he offers his prayers for the deceased and commends them to the mercy of the Almighty.  Upon the injured and the emergency and civil authorities engaged in rescue and recovery efforts, His Holiness invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength.”

    The Iranian government is struggling to help the most affected areas in the mountainous province of Kermanshah, where hundreds of homes have been destroyed. The main local hospital was hit hard, making it difficult to treat the injured. The Iranian state television reports that thousands spent the night in improvised shelters. Some have stayed out of their homes despite being intact because they are worried about any afteshocks.  

    Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, leader of Islamic Revolutionary Guards (Irgc), argues that the immediate needs are tents, water and food. The Iranian Red Crescent warns that there are 70,000 people in need of help, and that many areas are devoid of water and electricity, while aid is complicated by blocked roads. Army helicopters are currently being used to intervene in support of the affected population.

    The authorities say more than 30,000 homes have been damaged and at least two villages have been completely destroyed. Today, in the Islamic Republic, a national day of mourning has been announced.

    The earthquake was felt throughout the region, but the damage was limited to Iran and Iraq. According to Kurdish sources, six people were killed and 68 injured in Iraq, while in the northern districts of Iraqi Kurdistan, seven died and 325 were wounded. In the country, the most affected area is the Darbandikham district, bordering on Iran: 10 houses collapsed and the only district hospital was seriously damaged, leaving no electricity.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    iran
    iraq
    earthquake
    papal francesco
    message of condolences
    victims
    natural disaster











    See also

    13/11/2017 09:28:00 IRAN - IRAQ
    Earthquake on Iran-Iraq border: at least 211 dead and thousands injured

    Red Crescent: More than 70,000 people need shelter. In Iran, most of the damage and the victims, 15 km from the border. In Iraq, the biggest damage to the autonomous region of Kurdistan.



    29/10/2008 PAKISTAN
    Balochistan: violent earthquake overnight, at least 160 dead
    An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the southwestern province in Pakistan, destroying hundreds of homes in cities and villages in the area. Experts predict more aftershocks, while aid teams are looking for survivors. The Catholic Church of Quetta organizes a fund drive for the victims.

    30/03/2005 INDONESIA
    Hundreds of quake victims on Banyak Islands
    Rescue operations on Nias and Simeuleu are made difficult by lack of earth-moving equipment to clear roads from rubble. International community is sending aid and pledges economic support.

    04/10/2009 VATICAN - ASIA
    Pope: Prayer and aid to victims of disasters in the Pacific, in Southeast Asia, Sicily
    Benedict XVI recalls the tsunami in the islands of Samoa and Tonga, the earthquake in Sumatra; the typhoon Ketsana in the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. He also prays for the flood victims in Sicily.

    29/03/2005 asia - earthquake
    Earthquake spreads panic and death, but no tsunami yet




    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.