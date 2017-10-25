|
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
East Java, over 400 children gather at 'faith coaching' (Photo)
"Faith Coaching" is a very important aspect in Indonesia, where Catholics are a minority. Great participation and numerous committees involved. The event allowed children to make new friends and celebrate their faith through the Eucharist. The local Catholic school turned into a temporary dormitory. During the night a parade of lanterns organized for the city center of Bondowoso.
