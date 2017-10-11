|
» 11/10/2017, 10.22
INDONESIA
East Papua, 1300 inhabitants hostage to the OPM separatists
They are prevented from entering or leaving two small communities. About 700 Indonesian armed soldiers control the situation. The villages are near an important copper mine, the scene of recent shootings. The guerrillas try to interrupt the extraction operations. The government engaged in talks with local leaders to end the crisis.
See also
20/08/2013 INDONESIA - NETHERLANDS
Controversy over the opening of Papua separatist bureau in the Netherlands
After Oxford, the OPM opens a bureau in the Netherlands. A former Dutch colony, the western half of the island of Papua has pitted Jakarta against separatists for decades, partly because of its mineral resources.
26/05/2015 INDONESIA
Widowo relaxes security measures in Papua, announces pardon for political prisoners
Journalists, especially foreign ones, will be able to visit Indonesia’s easternmost provinces, a decision initially opposed by the country’s military and police. The Indonesian president also expressed his intention to pardon political prisoners. However, most are refusing, calling instead for an amnesty.
13/08/2013 INDONESIA
Papua: soldier damage St Mary Magdalene Parish Church
Special Forces carried out an operation against arms trafficking for the local independence movement. The desecration took place at the end of a Sunday Mass. Catholics are surprised and bewildered by the insult. A search in the building yielded no weapons.
24/08/2017 17:07:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta and Freeport agree on Papua mine, save jobs
A dispute between Indonesia and US giant FMCG ends. Under new legislation, at least 51 per cent mining companies in Indonesia must be in Indonesian hands. FMCG had threated to end operations with job losses. Now it can operate its Papua mine until 2041, and build a new smelter.
31/10/2013 PAPUA NEW GUINEA - INDONESIA
The plight of Papua refugees, "second-class citizens" forgotten by the world
The Iowara camp hosts refugees from West Papua, who fled strife in the Indonesian province in the 1990s. After nearly 30 years, they are still without citizenship or freedom of movement, ostensibly abandoned by those who were supposed to care for them. On the ground, "The Catholic Church is now virtually left alone to cater at least for health and education". What follows is the story of a Verbite priest, involved for decades in trying to help the refugees' situation.
