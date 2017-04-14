|
» 04/18/2017, 16.00
INDONESIA
Emiliana Saptaningsih
Easter, the Catholic community in Palembang celebrates the baptism of 48 catechumens
Become Catholics in Indonesia is a challenge. Yulianus Suroso: "At first many catechumens are isolated from their families because of their choice." The happiness of the new Christians at the end of a long journey. Yohana Rista Sijabat: "Since I have been baptized are overjoyed. It's a dream come true."
