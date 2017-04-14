18 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/18/2017, 16.00

    INDONESIA

    Easter, the Catholic community in Palembang celebrates the baptism of 48 catechumens

    Emiliana Saptaningsih

    Become Catholics in Indonesia is a challenge. Yulianus Suroso: "At first many catechumens are isolated from their families because of their choice." The happiness of the new Christians at the end of a long journey. Yohana Rista Sijabat: "Since I have been baptized are overjoyed. It's a dream come true."

    Palembang (AsiaNews) - The community of the parish of the Sacred Heart in Palembang, South Sumatra has 48 new Christians. On April 15, during Holy Saturday celebrations, 48 people were baptized during the morning mass. Five others were baptized during the Easter Vigil, while two catechumens have become Christians during Sunday service in the parish of St. Pius X in Tanggamus, Lampung.

    Adult baptisms take place regularly every year, in most of the parishes of the diocese of Lampung and Palembang. Most of them are celebrated outside of Holy Week and Easter Sunday. The catechumens consider baptism as something very significant to their lives, since they face different challenges to become Catholics in Indonesia, a country with a Muslim majority.

    Yohana Rista Sijabat (32) one of the newly baptized told AsiaNews: “I am overwhelmed with joy when I was baptized. It is my dream, when I together with the rest of my family, I can attend the Mass and go to the Church. My husband and his family have inspired me to be in touch with the Church. Their example of living daily life and faith in God has helped me to embrace this Christianity”.

    Yulianus Suroso, catechist in the parish of the Sacred Heart, told AsiaNews that the catechumens preparing for baptism with different activities that allow them to learn and develop familiarity with the Catholic faith. They face a path that first leads them to learn the foundations of doctrine and thus the prayers, then involve them in community life. Happiness in becoming Christians is their reward for the arduous journey.

    "At first many catechumens are isolated from their families because of their decision to become Christians. Despite all, time heals wounds and brings them together into a family of different denominations, "says Suroso.

    "I feel satisfied. Now I hope to live a better life with Jesus. I wish that the Church, through the priest and the parish community, guide my faith and I can now become a good Catholic. - says Yohana Sijabat - I cannot wait to start my new life in faith, and I hope that the Church will continue to embrace and take care of my faith. "
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Indonesia
    religious freedom
    Catholic Church
    Easter
    Holy Week
    baptisms
    catechumens











    See also

    14/04/2017 11:39:00 INDONESIA
    Easter baptisms in Indonesia

    Indonesians come into contact with the Church in schools and the workplace. Many catechumens are converted by the testimonies of priests and religious.

     



    18/04/2014 INDONESIA
    Charitable works, confession and Mass fill Holy Week for Indonesian Catholics
    This is a time of meditation, devotions and deep introspection into the faith. In the Archdiocese of Jakarta, families offer small sums of money to fund community-wide projects. The head of the Archdiocese's communications commission releases some videos. During Chrism Mass, hundreds of priests renew their pledge to their bishops.

    14/04/2017 12:52:00 THAILAND
    Thai Catholics preparing for Easter as the country celebrates New Year

    The Songkran festival provides Thais a great opportunity to return to their home town and spend time with family. Thai Catholics are engaged in the celebrations as well. Good Friday falls on the first day of Thai New Year. "Jesus washing the feet of his disciples is an exhortation for us to do the same and serve others," said Fr Kriengyot Piyawanno.



    06/04/2012 VIETNAM
    In Kon Tum, Catholics pray in private homes since the government seized their church
    The authorities in Hiếu Đạo confiscated the building 30 years ago and have not returned it yet. Nevertheless, the number of believers keeps on growing through conversions. "We are convinced that God will return the altar to us," local bishop tells AsiaNews.

    29/03/2005 PAKISTAN
    Easter in Pakistan, a time of solidarity despite discrimination




    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.