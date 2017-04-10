Dinajpur (AsiaNews) – An over view of the last months of pastoral work, during which he definitively passed on the pastoral care of Kodbir parish, founded by him, and took over full-time management of Dinajpur diocesan hospital. In his Easter letter to AsiaNews Fr. Michele Brambilla, regional superior of PIME (Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions) in Bangladesh speaks of it being time to leave the leadership of the parish. But what makes him happiest, he says, is to see that "once again we have PIME missionaries to carry on this young Christian community." Priority to never forget the care of souls and the administration of the sacraments, because first of all, "I am a priest." Below his letter.

Dear friends, greetings from Bangladesh. I write to you on the eve of Easter to send you all my Easter greetings and update you on my life in mission.

The main news is the passage of pastoral care of Kodbir to Fr. Adolphe Ndouwe, PIME missionary. On January 8 in the presence of the Vicar General of the Diocese of Dinajpur I bid farewell to the faithful of the parish and passed the baton to Fr. Adolphe, who along with Fr. Emanuele Meli will continue to follow the community of the faithful and not just the parish territory.

I was able to thank those who helped me in these five years, especially the catechists who have held and still hold the bonds between the center of mission and the various outlying villages. In taking my leave of them, I expressed my joy that there are still PIME missionaries to carry on this young Christian community of just over three years and at the same time I asked everyone to continue collaborating with the fathers for a more effective job of evangelization and human promotion. I will still have one foot in the parish until next October where in the assembly of the credit union members will appoint my successor.

Leaving the parish I will still be kept busy, as I continue my work in the hospital and in charge of the PIME in Bangladesh. Most of the time I spend in hospital administration and about once a month I go to the capital to meet the brothers and see the young people of our educational community.

The best moment of the week, is Saturday when I go to Mohespur to Fr. Almir Azevedo to help him over the weekend in the parish or in the villages where he sends me. I am a priest and the administration of the sacraments, the explanation of God's Word and Holy Mass for the people of God are a priority that I try not to forget.

To all of you my best wishes for a happy and holy Easter.