|
|
» 04/15/2017, 11.09
BANGLADESH
Michele Brambilla
Easter Letter from Bangladesh: Commitment to mission and evangelization
Fr. Michele Brambilla was appointed regional superior of PIME in November 2015. Since then he has worked for the handover of Kodbir parish, which he founded. The full-time position as Dinajpur diocesan hospital administrator. The pastoral care of the faithful in the villages.
See also
24/10/2016 08:52:00 BANGLADESH
PIME Superior in Bangladesh: The joy of my mission among the tribal, where entire villages convert
Fr. Michele Brambilla speaks of his 10-year mission among the local tribal. In the north of the country, the Church "had to be built from the ground up". In 2013 he became the first pastor of Kodbir. Mission in various fields: proclamation of the Gospel; education; care for the sick; economic aid. Since 2015 he directs the diocesan hospital in Dinajpur. "Even Muslims and Hindus need a word of comfort."
16/12/2016 11:06:00 BANGLADESH
Fr. Michele: Christmas Letter from Bangladesh
Last year, Fr. Michele Brambilla was appointed regional superior. He left Kodbir parish, where he was the first pastor, and moved to Dinajpur. A difficult year, marked by terrorist attacks, nostalgia for the community he left and enthusiasm for his new mission.
21/03/2016 11:34:00 BANGLADESH
Missionary in Bangladesh : Easter with our guardian angel and a guard of soldiers
The PIME regional superior speaks of heightened insecurity following the attack against Fr. Parolari by Islamic radicals. In Dinajpur priests care for patients in a local hospitals and manage land to meet the needs of the entire population. Nationwide 29 priests of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions are in service to the people.
12/04/2010 BANGLADESH
Dhaka: Christian and Muslim volunteers helping street kids
A local priest and an Italian missionary start a project to help poor street kids by training locals, including street kids. Muslim woman says Brother Lucio, a PIME missionary, is a “model for my daughter”. Catholic teacher says that working for the children is like “loving Christ”.
28/11/2012 BANGLADESH
Passing of Fr. Enzo Corba, a PIME missionary in Bangladesh for over 50 years
He died last night of respiratory complications. The funeral will be tomorrow, in the cathedral of Dinajpur. Animated by great missionary zeal, Fr. Corba was described as a leader, but shy at the same time. Three times regional superior, in 1997 he founded a training center for catechists and lay people.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
10/04/2017 VATICAN-ISLAM-EGYPT
10/04/2017 ISLAM " EGYPT
Young Muslim on the blood of Palm Sunday
Kamel Abderrahmani
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
11/04/2017 RUSSIA
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
Attacks on Egypt’s churches, what really happened
Loula Lahham
10/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/04/2017 INDIA
11/04/2017 INDIA
Masses interrupted, pastors arrested, allegations of forced conversions: Easter plight of India’s Christians
Santosh Digal e Nirmala Carvalho
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®