» 04/14/2017, 11.39
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Easter baptisms in Indonesia
Indonesians come into contact with the Church in schools and the workplace. Many catechumens are converted by the testimonies of priests and religious.
See also
29/03/2010 VIETNAM
"Mission means bringing God’s love to all" says father Ngo Phuc Hau
The story of a priest who baptizes 200 people every year: children, teenagers and adults. when he arrived in his area there were only 501 Catholics, now only his parish has 2,500. The difficulties of meeting with local cultures and traditional religions.
06/04/2012 VIETNAM
In Kon Tum, Catholics pray in private homes since the government seized their church
The authorities in Hiếu Đạo confiscated the building 30 years ago and have not returned it yet. Nevertheless, the number of believers keeps on growing through conversions. "We are convinced that God will return the altar to us," local bishop tells AsiaNews.
23/03/2016 16:39:00 CAMBODIA
Holy Week in Ta Khmau where the Church is "in its infancy"
PIME missionary Fr Mario Ghezzi serves as pastor in the town south of Phnom Penh that still has no Christian community. Nevertheless, 13 baptisms are scheduled for this Easter, the first in the area since 2014. Although some 50 people attend Sunday Mass, “none of them has been baptised."
31/03/2010 INDIA
Easter baptisms, a right and the life of the Church, Card Gracias says
The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India gives AsiaNews his personal Easter reflection. He invites the faithful and the clergy to promote with love and courage the Church’s mission rather than fear conversions.
23/04/2008 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Land mine threat: no baptisms in the Jordan
The disappointment of thousands of Orthodox faithful, who had gathered along the river yesterday to celebrate Holy Week. Showers of Jordan River water have been set up, but one pilgrim says plunging into the river is entirely another matter.
