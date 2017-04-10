Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Each year, hundreds of Indonesian teenagers and adults receive the baptism at Easter. Hence, dioceses across the country prepare to celebrate Easter and welcome with joy the new members of the Catholic community.

Many Indonesian catechumens come into contact with the Catholic Church in schools and the workplace. However, most choose to take the path of baptismal catechesis after meeting with priests and religious, who, through their testimonies of faith, become a source of inspiration and conversion.

In Malang, East Java province, Fr Emanuel Wahyu Widodo performed the baptism of 13 adults during Palm Sunday celebrations. A local parishioner, Laurentius Suryono, told AsiaNews that "The catechumens prepared themselves for months".

Fr Sigit Danang Koesworo, from the diocese of Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, told AsiaNews that during the Easter vigil Mass he will administer the baptism on 12 adults and 3 children. "Many others will be baptised in Meratus and in other parishes," he added. On the same day, Fr Agustinus Suwartana Susilo will baptise 40 adults.

Contacted by AsiaNews, Fr Andrianus Maradiyo, parish priest at St Mary the Virgin Mother of Christ, said that "At Easter we will baptise 16 adults."

Eleven people will receive the Sacrament in Boyolali, Central Java, whilst Fr Murdisusanto said that 25 more people will become part of the Catholic community in Yogyakarta.