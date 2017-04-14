|
» 04/18/2017, 18.48
MONGOLIA
Giorgio Marengo*
Easter in Mongolia: Believers shed tears, offer their daily disagreements to Christ (photos)
The faith of local Christians is like “strands of grass [. . .] that shyly sprout from the stony soil” of the Gobi Desert. One woman got a furlough from hospital to come to pray. Catechumens are the most excited, including some youth who took part in the event for the first time.
