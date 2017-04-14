18 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  •    - Mongolia
  •    - Russia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/18/2017, 18.48

    MONGOLIA

    Easter in Mongolia: Believers shed tears, offer their daily disagreements to Christ (photos)

    Giorgio Marengo*

    The faith of local Christians is like “strands of grass [. . .] that shyly sprout from the stony soil” of the Gobi Desert. One woman got a furlough from hospital to come to pray. Catechumens are the most excited, including some youth who took part in the event for the first time.

    Arvaikheer (AsiaNews) – "Nothing outside indicated that Easter had arrived. No matter, not even the paraskevi 2,000 years ago must have been different for most people, yet it changed history!” writes Fr Giorgio Marengo, a Consolata missionary in Mongolia since 2003, with respect to this year’s Easter Triduum in the steppes of Asia.

    His congregation may be small, 27 members, but their faith is strong. The faith of local Christians “is as strong as strands of grass, [. . .] that shyly sprout from the stony soil” of the Gobi Desert. On Holy Saturday, "we joined hands around the altar, and apologised to each other” for daily disagreements can damage small communities. “Tears flowed in abundance, and long sighs promised a new beginning. We can start to love each other again!” Fr Marengo’s Easter message follows.

    This year the beautiful blue sky of Mongolia partly darkened on Good Friday. A cold blast blew in for a last time, as if to scold the first slender grass that shyly sprout from the rocky soil. It is as if nature joined somehow the mysterious events of the Paschal Triduum. . .

    Locals’ faith is as strong as strands of grass, tried by an often hostile environment, unaware perhaps of the new spring they found inside, coming to our ger to pray intensely and participate in Easter liturgies. Ours is a small but loyal group. There is a woman who should be in the hospital, where she was taken because of her blood problems, who asked for a furlough before going back for her next treatment.

    This and more was done to pray. The catechumens were the most excited, including some youths who came for the first time. Even at this time, many local children and young people meet at mission every day to play and do their homework. A few stay for the liturgy, but no one feels forced. It is a gift, the greatest, but for this reason, it must remain unconditional.

    On Holy Saturday came the fire, held back by the usual chilly spring wind. People went inside the ger holding a lit candle in the dark, giving way to the light of the many candles. We sang only the first part of the Exsultet, followed by a poet who continued to recite it in the Mongolian style. The great biblical narratives were born in such a context, tied to the rhythms of nomadic life and the moon. Just like in Mongolia.

    Nothing outside indicated that Easter had arrived. No matter, even the paraskevi 2,000 years ago must have been different for most people, yet it changed history! What matters is being with the Lord who also rose today, in the steppe that slopes towards the Gobi Desert, as well as in the chaos of the capital Ulaanbaatar. Everyone came together to enjoy the words of the liturgy after preparing them during a half-day retreat on Holy Saturday.

    The occurrence has become a regular, eagerly awaited event every year. It is a time to encounter God's mercy in the sacrament of reconciliation and turn it into forgiveness offered and received.

    In a small community (27 registered baptisms), disagreements can cause long-term damage to relations. Thus, on Holy Saturday we joined hands around the altar, and apologised to each other. Tears flowed in abundance, and long sighs promised a new beginning. We can start to love each other again!

    It is at this deeper level that the passage, Easter occurs. These people teach us this with their lives and their commitment. Happy Easter from Mongolia!

    * Consolata missionary

    Pasqua in Mongolia-1
    Pasqua in Mongolia-1


    Pasqua in Mongolia-2
    Pasqua in Mongolia-2


    Pasqua in Mongolia-3
    Pasqua in Mongolia-3


    Pasqua in Mongolia-4
    Pasqua in Mongolia-4
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    mongolia
    easter
    triduum
    catechumens
    youth
    consolata missionary











    See also

    07/06/2016 10:58:00 VATICAN
    Mission is not clerical, but played out in Church-world relationship. Everything else is useless

    The Secretary General of the Pontifical Missionary Union comments on Pope Francis’ address to mark the body's centenary. The need for serious consideration of how to renew and reform the missionary structures of the  Church, and to rediscover and apply the Second Vatican Council. Mission is not only the identity of the Church, but it is the ordinary way in which the Church is in the world. Wherever it encounters this world.

     



    17/10/2011 PHILIPPINES
    PIME missionary killed in Kidapawan
    Fr. Fausto Tentorio was murdered in front of the parish of Arakan. For over 32 years in the Philippines, the missionary had worked closely with the Indigenous, threatened by the growing mining industry. Fr. Tentorium is the third PIME missionary to be killed in Mindanao.

    23/10/2004 PHILIPPINES  WORLD MISSIONARY DAY
    Life story, a journey of 15 years of mission

    Jesus is always at the centre of mission. There are too many attempts to reduce the Church to a social association, a democratic club, to something that can be manipulated according to circumstances.



    24/10/2004 VATICAN  WORLD MISSIONARY DAY
    The Pope expresses his gratitude to missioners and martyrs

    John Paul II calls for "the gift of more vocations for the missionary life".



    29/04/2004 VATICAN  World Missionary Day
    Almost 90,000 missionaries for 5 billion non-Catholics




    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.