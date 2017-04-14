|
CHINA - VATICAN
Shan Ren Shen Fu
Embrace between Zhan Silu and Ma Daqin: a sign of resurrection?
News of the Mindong encounter was posted online and later removed. For Zhan Silu, Msgr. Ma’s embrace is a kind of "revenge" for the embrace received in Shanghai five years earlier, at Ma's ordination. A premonition of China-Holy See relations, in which everyone mingles and embraces ... While Msgr. Guo Xijin is taken away.
|
|
