» 04/26/2017, 13.58
EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Loula Lahham
Emeritus of Giza: beyond violence, the Pope comes to Egypt as a messenger of dialogue and encounter
In an exclusive interview with AsiaNews Msgr. Antonios Aziz Mina describes a country, and a Christian community, still wounded by recent attacks, but ready to welcome the pontiff. The pain of Muslims for attacks on churches. Egypt capable of breaking the backward-looking bonds of the Islamic State. In the East, there are economic interests that revolve around oil.
Books
