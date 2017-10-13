20 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/20/2017, 10.13

    IRAQ

    Erbil and Baghdad propose tentative dialogue, crux of referendum



    The regional authorities open to talks with the central government according to Constitution and in a perspective of partnership. An Iraqi court orders the arrest of Kurdish President Kosrat Rasul. First frictions within political leadership in Erbil after the "cataclysm" that led to the loss of territories occupied after the US invasion.

    Baghdad (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Iraqi Kurdistan regional authorities declare themselves ready to engage in dialogue with central government in Baghdad after the army quickly captured territories - including Kirkuk - long-controlled by Erbil. "The Kurdistan [regional] executive [reads] an official note welcomes [Iraqi] prime minister Haider al-Abadi’s initiative aimed at launching negotiations to resolve outstanding issues, in accordance with the dictates of the constitution and in a perspective of partnership. "

    The statement was circulated by the top officials of Erbil at the end of a government meeting led by Kurdish Prime Minister Nechervan Barzani and Vice-Premier Qubad Talabani. "Kurdistan - continues the text - calls for the help and contribution of the international community in the pursuit of this desired dialogue" with Baghdad.

    In recent days, Iraqi Prime Minister al-Abadi opened to dialogue with Erbil after weeks of heavy tensions that fostered fears of the outbreak of a new conflict. Various religious and intellectual personalities have warned against this possibility, including Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako who in a letter renewed the call for dialogue.

    The primate of the Chaldean Church underlined the importance of a "cooperation" among the various Iraqi leaders to create a "common front" against the danger of "new conflicts". The primate of the Iraqi Church recalled the primary duty to "protect people before oil wells" must be pursued.

    The Iraqi Prime Minister's response was in an official note, stating that the referendum on Kurdish independence of September 25 was "concluded" and "is part of the past." “Its results" he added served  to start a sincere and constructive dialogue.

    For al-Abadi, the definitive archiving of the results of this consultation, which has been overwhelmingly "yes", is one of the conditions required to open a dialogue with the autonomous region. But while the prime minister is launching dialogue, the country's magistrate is striving to strike top regional authorities: yesterday an Iraqi court ordered the arrest of Kurdish President Kosrat Rasul for defining the regular army intervention in Kirkuk as a "occupying power ".

    According to judges, the vice president's words are an incitement to violence.

    Meanwhile, the first fractures are emerging among the Kurdish regional leadership, following the territorial losses of recent days. French geographer Cyril Roussel speaks of "cataclysm" for Kurdistan, which has "lost everything". A "defeat rarely seen," he adds, with the Peshmerga dispossessed of  90% of the territories won after the US invasion in Iraq in 2003. Today, the borders correspond mostly to the green line, the demarcation set in 1991 at the time of the ceasefire between the Kurds and the army of former Rais Saddam Hussein, which was the basis of the 2005 negotiations. (DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Iraq
    Kurdistan
    Iran
    Turkey
    Catholic Church
    Patriarch Sako
    Kurdish
    Kirkuk
    Shiite
    Barzani
    Talabani
    Fuad Masum











    See also

    19/10/2017 09:03:00 IRAQ
    Chaldean Patriarch Appeal: People Before Oil, No More Conflict

    In a letter to the President of the Republic, Sako urges "cooperation" between Iraqi leaders. The goal is to create a "modern and strong civilian" nation, capable of initiating economic, social and cultural reforms. The Iraqi army  takes a large portion of Nineveh and Diyala from the Kurds. Fears for Teleskof and Alqosh.



    08/05/2006 IRAQ
    Leaders close to a deal as car bombs explode
    In the last two days there has been some of the bloodiest violence of recent weeks. In Baghdad and Karbala 33 are killed. Politicians meet again and PM-designate al-Maliki says he will soon name his cabinet.

    18/10/2017 20:44:00 IRAQ
    Iraqi Kurdistan caught between Talabani's death and Barzani's political suicide

    Kirkuk's seizure by the Iraqi army marks a turning point, and certainly widens the split between Talabani’s supporters and those of Barzani. Turkey and Iran are happy at the end of the dream for independence.



    29/07/2008 IRAQ
    Archbishop Sako: in Kirkuk, "shameful" acts against the country's "fragile" recovery
    The archbishop of Kirkuk expresses the condemnation by political and religious leaders over the attack yesterday morning, which caused the death of 28 people. The attack struck a crowd demonstrating against the new electoral law. Political and economic interests are undermining the stability of Iraqi Kurdistan.

    09/04/2009 IRAQ – TURKEY – UNITED STATES
    Obama in the Mideast: Iraq as the best ally of the United States
    The objectives of the new US president are the same as those of his predecessor. More than Turkey Iraq could become the real stabilising factor in the region, on the condition however that the goals associated with security and economic development are met. Iran is the greatest challenge for peace.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.