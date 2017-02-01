|
TURKEY
Erdogan’s purges continue: 4500 civil servants dismissed
These include 2,585 employees of the Ministry of Education, 893 of the Gendarmerie, 10 of the Supreme Court, 10 from the High Electoral Council and 88 from public television channel TRT. One of the most influential professors of Constitutional Law also fired. 41 thousand people arrested following the failed coup.


