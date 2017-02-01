» 02/08/2017, 10.04



TURKEY

Erdogan’s purges continue: 4500 civil servants dismissed

These include 2,585 employees of the Ministry of Education, 893 of the Gendarmerie, 10 of the Supreme Court, 10 from the High Electoral Council and 88 from public television channel TRT. One of the most influential professors of Constitutional Law also fired. 41 thousand people arrested following the failed coup.





Istanbul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Turkish authorities have laid off about 4,500 replacement staff in the public sector, in the context of the purges promoted by the government after the failed July coup. According to a decree published in the Official Gazette, among the 4,464 evicted people there are 2585 employees of the Ministry of Education, 893 of the Gendarmerie, 10 of the Supreme Court, 10 from the High Electoral Council and 88 from public television channel TRT.



The expelled officials also include 330 academic members of the Higher Education Council (YÖK); among them stands the name of Ibrahim Kaboglu, one of the most distinguished professors of constitutional law in all of Turkey.



The layoffs are part of the context of the investigation launched by the authorities against (alleged) members and sympathizers of the movement headed by the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, in exile in the United States. In the aftermath of the failed coup d’État in Turkey last July, President Erdogan and the Turkish government have launched a campaign of repression against its alleged perpetrators. These include supporters of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, believed to have masterminded the coup that left 270 people dead, and thousands wounded.



In response to the failed coup, in recent months the Turkish authorities have arrested more than 41 thousand people, including teachers, soldiers, intellectuals, opposition politicians, businessmen, journalists, activists and ordinary citizens. About 100 thousand public sector officials have been suspended or laid off.



West and pro human rights activists groups renew the alert for the purges taking place in the country, in violation of human rights of citizens. The widespread opinion is that the authorities exploit the state of emergency - and the recent wave of attacks - to eliminate any voice of dissent and opposition to the president. In this context, the country is going through an institutional change that will transform the nation from the presidential parliamentary republic, with further expansion of Erdogan's powers.

e-mail this to a friend : Erdogan’s purges continue: 4500 civil servants dismissed Middle East Turkey

These include 2,585 employees of the Ministry of Education, 893 of the Gendarmerie, 10 of the Supreme Court, 10 from the High Electoral Council and 88 from public television channel TRT. One of the most influential professors of Constitutional Law also fired. 41 thousand people arrested following the failed coup.







: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)

























See also

TURKEY

The Istanbul judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for a hundred teachers from the Technical University of Yildiz. They are accused of sympathizing with the Islamic preacher Gülen. In Mardin, in the southeast of the country, two mayors removed on charges of corruption. One of them is an Aramean Christian woman. Both have been replaced by an official close to Ankara.





TURKEY - UN

Sedaf Aydin Akay was detained on 21 September, for alleged links with the perpetrators of the July attempted coup. He is a member of the international tribunal on war crimes in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. The Turkish authorities have denied prison visits. His arrest caused the blockage of an appeal against a war criminal.





TURKEY

High tension after the arrest of the leaders of the Kurdish opposition party. An Armenian deputy cancels a trip to France to follow the evolution of the situation. Warnings of a "coup" against "rights and pluralism". The anti-Kurdish policies of the President and the similarities with the phase that preceded the genocide in 1915. From prison Demirtas speaks of "illegal detention".





TURKEY



At least 20 wounded in the blast, two of them seriously. The explosion occurred near a police station in the Baglar district. Earlier the security forces had arrested Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag. State of emergency extended. Arrest warrant for 137 university professors, suspected of ties with the Islamic preacher Gülen.







TURKEY

A failed coup in mid-July tens of thousands of arrests. At least 26 thousand people are free, but "under judicial control." According to the Minister of Justice the operations target the authors and supporters of the coup. The ruling party ready to submit the text of institutional change to Parliament: from a parliamentary to a presidential system.



