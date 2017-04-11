|
TURKEY
Erdogan’s victory applauded by Trump, criticized by Europe
A narrow victory of 51.4%. Congratulations also from Saudi Arabia. The Republican and pro-Kurdish opposition accuse fraud. It promises an Erdogan presidency until 2029 and the introduction of the death penalty.
See also
15/04/2017 12:27:00 TURKEY
Turkey divided over tomorrow's referendum
Erdogan wants to become the new "Caesar" and make his country leader of the Middle East. Emphasis on nationalism and organized "terror" with the control of the media and society. Doubts within the AKP itself. The resistance of the Kurdish minority and the Kemalist party.
20/07/2016 17:09:00 TURKEY
Erdogan purges target military, academics, teachers
At least 99 generals and admirals, 1577 university deans, 21 thousand teachers, 15 thousand employees of the Ministry of Education have been questioned, arrested, forced to resign. All are suspected of being close to Fethullah Guelen, accused of being the mastermind of the plot.
23/06/2016 13:05:00 TURKEY
Ramadan, the battle for prayer in St. Sophia a sign of Turkey’s Islamisation
In the month of fasting and prayer every day a Muslim imam reads passages from the Koran in the gardens of the former church, now a museum. Heeding the demands of the lunatic fringe, the government wants to turn the building into a mosque. The clash with the Greek government and the strategic relations between Ankara and Athens on immigration.
30/05/2016 09:36:00 TURKEY
Muslims in front of the St. Sophia "mosque" for the conquest of Constantinople and the neo-Ottoman glory of Erdogan
Prayer in front of the basilica, now a museum, led by a Saudi imam from Mecca. An attempt to collect petition with millions of signatures to force the government to re-open it as a mosque. The celebrations of the conquest of Constantinople began in the 1950s with Adnan Menderes, who was deposed in the 1960s and hanged. Erdogan restored the festival in memory of the conquest to realize his neo-Ottoman dream.
07/04/2017 11:39:00 TURKEY-ISLAM
Erdogan is preparing to pray in the Hagia Sophia next Friday
The President will pray together with members of his party and the religious leaders in Istanbul. The event falls two days before the referendum, to garner the Muslim vote. Transformation of the ancient Christian basilica into a museum rejected. Erdogan: Kemalism is dead.
