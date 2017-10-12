|
» 10/19/2017, 09.48
EU-ISRAEL-PALESTINE
European countries: Israel must reimburse seizures and destruction of humanitarian material
The letter, signed by eight countries, is an unprecedented move in relations with Israel. Israel's coercive measures on schools and against international assistance cause suffering to Palestinians. More than one million euros in European funding lost.
11/10/2017 15:24:00 EU - ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Demolitions in the West Bank: since 2009, more than one million euros of European funds lost
In 2017, 330 have been dismantled or seized, 72 of which fund by the European Union. 60% in East Jerusalem. Over 500 Palestinian displaced, 290 of whom children. Only 1% of requested building permits are approved.
06/04/2011 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Mild criticism for new Jewish housing in Jerusalem and West Bank
EU foreign policy chief Ashton and UN envoy mildly rebuke Israel’s decision. Under international law, settlements are illegal and could compromise the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
05/08/2011 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
900 more homes for Israeli settlers in East Jerusalem
Already 9 000 settlers in Har Homa. With its development, the area of Bethlehem will be cut off from East Jerusalem, making the creation of a Palestinian state even more difficult. There is also environmental damage: Har Homa (Abu Ghnaim) was a wooded area, now destroyed by building development.
14/04/2016 13:47:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israel’s government gives go-ahead to more than 200 new units in the West Bank
Israeli NGO Peace Now reports that 674 new units have been approved so far this year. For the NGO’s spokesperson Hagit Ofran, the government is promoting construction “quietly and behind the scenes”. Mahmoud Abbas appeals to the UN and stresses the "urgent" need for a resolution.
