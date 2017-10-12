19 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/19/2017, 09.48

    EU-ISRAEL-PALESTINE

    European countries: Israel must reimburse seizures and destruction of humanitarian material



    The letter, signed by eight countries, is an unprecedented move in relations with Israel. Israel's coercive measures on schools and against international assistance cause suffering to Palestinians. More than one million euros in European funding lost.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews / Agencies) - If Israel does not return the confiscated material, it will have to pay compensation for lost funds. This is the content of a letter signed by eight European countries, which denounces the seizure and abolition of humanitarian goods. The request is the first of its kind and sets a precedent.

    Prompted by Belgium, the letter concerns the events of this summer, in particular the confiscation of photovoltaic panels donated to Abu Nuwar village school for a value of around 30,000 euros, a sum demanded by the countries. The text also refers to the demolition of an elementary school in the village of Jubbet al-Dhib. Recently, the European Union has published a report stating that more than one million euros of European funds have been lost since 2009.

    "We still hope that our request for restitution can be met without preconditions as soon as possible, otherwise Israel will have to indemnify it without delay," the signatories write. They also point out that "coercive measures such as the demolition and confiscation of humanitarian assets, including school infrastructure and the obstruction of humanitarian assistance, are contrary to Israel's international commitments and cause suffering for ordinary Palestinians."

    The eight countries - Belgium, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden - are members of a European humanitarian consortium. According to a LeMonde source, it is "one of the few effective humanitarian instruments in area C", which accounts for 60% of the territories of the West Bank, which is under Israel's exclusive control, close to military zones or colonies.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Israel
    Palestine
    European Union
    Europe
    West Bank
    East Jerusalem
    abu nuwar
    jubbed al-dhib











    See also

    19/10/2017 09:48:00 EU-ISRAEL-PALESTINE
    European countries: Israel must reimburse seizures and destruction of humanitarian material

    The letter, signed by eight countries, is an unprecedented move in relations with Israel. Israel's coercive measures on schools and against international assistance cause suffering to Palestinians. More than one million euros in European funding lost.



    11/10/2017 15:24:00 EU - ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Demolitions in the West Bank: since 2009, more than one million euros of European funds lost

    In 2017, 330 have been dismantled or seized, 72 of which fund by the European Union. 60% in East Jerusalem. Over 500 Palestinian displaced, 290 of whom children. Only  1% of requested building permits are approved.



    06/04/2011 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    Mild criticism for new Jewish housing in Jerusalem and West Bank
    EU foreign policy chief Ashton and UN envoy mildly rebuke Israel’s decision. Under international law, settlements are illegal and could compromise the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

    05/08/2011 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    900 more homes for Israeli settlers in East Jerusalem
    Already 9 000 settlers in Har Homa. With its development, the area of Bethlehem will be cut off from East Jerusalem, making the creation of a Palestinian state even more difficult. There is also environmental damage: Har Homa (Abu Ghnaim) was a wooded area, now destroyed by building development.

    14/04/2016 13:47:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Israel’s government gives go-ahead to more than 200 new units in the West Bank

    Israeli NGO Peace Now reports that 674 new units have been approved so far this year. For the NGO’s spokesperson Hagit Ofran, the government is promoting construction “quietly and behind the scenes”. Mahmoud Abbas appeals to the UN and stresses the "urgent" need for a resolution.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.