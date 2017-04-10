17 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/14/2017, 15.39

    SYRIA – IRAN – QATAR

    Evacuation underway in four besieged Syrian towns



    Following a deal brokered by Qatar and Iran, people began leaving government-controlled Foah and Kefraya and rebel-held Madaya and Zabadani. For the UN, the situation in the four towns is "catastrophic" with thousands "trapped in a cycle of daily violence and deprivation".

    Damascus (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The Syrian government and rebel forces have begun an operation to move people away from four besieged towns.

    People from Foah and Kefraya, two government-held towns in north-western Syria, have arrived in Rashideen, west of Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, recaptured by government troops in December.

    Similar operations have begun in rebel-held Madaya and Zabadani, near Damascus. The humanitarian crisis in Madaya had elicited appeals for action, including from Card Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to Syria.

    More than 30,000 people are expected to be evacuated under the deal brokered last month by pro-rebel Qatar and pro-regime Iran, allowing for the exchange of rebel and government prisoners.

    Agence France Presse reported that 80 buses from Idlib province arrived in Rashideen. Evacuation began this morning. 

    The deal was postponed several times as the two sides failed to overcome a number of obstacles, including last week’s chemical attack on rebel-held Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province. 

    In March, the United Nations described the situation in the four towns as "catastrophic" with more than 64,000 civilians "trapped in a cycle of daily violence and deprivation".

    During the siege, many people are reported to have died as a result of shortages of food or medicine.

    Foah and Kefraya, most of whose residents are Shia Muslims, have been encircled by rebels and al-Qaeda-linked Sunni jihadists since March 2015.

    Madaya and Zabadani, which are predominantly Sunni, have been besieged since June 2015 by the Syrian army and fighters from Lebanon's Shia Islamist Hezbollah movement.

    Overall, some 4.7 million people live in hard-to-reach and besieged areas in Syria, including 644,000 in UN-declared besieged locations.

    Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran are due to meet in Moscow in the first meeting of the three allies since the United States launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase near Homs.

    Washington says its strike was in response to a Syrian government chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, in which more than 80 people were killed. Western powers also blamed the Assad regime.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has denied carrying out a chemical attack, calling the reports "fabricated". So far, there has been no independent verification of the incident.

    The ministers meeting in the Russian capital are expected to consider their next move, including a counter-investigation to prove that the Syrian government was not involved.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    syria
    iran
    qatar
    russia
    civil war
    assad
    regime
    rebels
    evacuation











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.