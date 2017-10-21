27 October 2017
    • » 10/27/2017, 20.14

    INDIA

    Evangelisation is possible in Tamil Nadu refugee camps

    Nirmala Carvalho

    Some 56 Sri Lankan families have found refugee in the diocese of Tuticorin where local basic Christian communities "share the Word of God".

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) - Evangelisation "is also possible in refugee camps", said Fr Lution, speaking to AsiaNews. The clergyman runs Basic Christian Communities (BCC) in the diocese of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

    A camp for Tamil refugees who fled Sri Lanka’s civil war is located in the diocese. "People live as refugees,” said Fr Lution, and some “basic ecclesial communities share the Word of God in the community and apply it to everyday life."

    AsiaNews met the clergyman on the sidelines of the National Symposium on Understanding Amoris Laetitia in the Indian Situation, held at St Pius X College in Mumbai from 13 to 15 October. He works with Christians who live in M. Kottur Parish.

    Fr Mariadas Lipton said that in his Amala Annai Parish in M. Kottur, "there are 56 families, most of which come from a village in Sri Lanka. They celebrate the Eucharist twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, at St Anthony's Chapel, in the camp."

    Basic Christian communities "attend regular meetings and spread the Word [of God], as well as implement programmes to help others,” he explained.

    “Many [refugees] study and work outside the camp, thanks to a special permit. They live in good conditions, partly because the government offers them a monthly supplement and food rations. Education is free, as well as housing in homes and electricity."
