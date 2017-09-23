|
|
» 09/30/2017, 10.16
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
Faisalabad, Christian kidnapped by a Muslim landowner: They want his home
Afzal Masih, father of three children, has been missing since 19 September. His home borders to that of Fazi Ullah, a Muslim businessman, who accuses him of theft. Maneuvering Family: "The purpose of the Muslim is to occupy our home, as he has already done with two other homes belonging to Christians."
See also
20/06/2011 PAKISTAN
Punjab: enslaved Christian domestic worker quits job only to be accused of theft by employer
The 35-year-old married mother of three suffers from tuberculosis. Her Muslim employer forced her to work 17 hours a day. After she quit, she was accused of stealing jewels. Police officer tricks her into confession. Christian leaders demand justice and laws to protect Christian domestic workers.
13/09/2012 PAKISTAN
Rimsha Masih trial adjourned. Bishop of Islamabad calls for her acquittal
This morning the judges adjourned the session allowing more time for the investigators to conclude and submit their report. The defendant was not present in court for security reasons. Her fate is linked to the case against the imam who falsified evidence, the first hearing scheduled for September 16.
23/06/2008 PAKISTAN
Peshawar: Christians released, Muslim still in Taleban hands
The group of 16 faithful was kidnapped yesterday during a prayer meeting held in the North-West Frontier Province. The militants are still holding the Muslim who rented the property to the Christians.
02/11/2007 PAKISTAN
An 18-year-old Christian woman raped and forced to convert to Islam
A young Christian woman from Faisalabad is abducted by a Muslim man after visiting an aunt. She was held for ten days and forcibly converted to Islam. Despite a complaint from the victim’s father, the police have not yet taken any steps fearing the religious repercussions they may have.
11/10/2006 PAKISTAN
Faisalabad bishop: "Justice for two Catholics accused of blasphemy"
Mgr Joseph Coutts has called on the Pakistani authorities to ensure a proper high level investigation into the case of James and Buta Masih, accused without proof or witnesses. The local press has been accused of seeking to foment extremist hatred.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
24/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
25/09/2017 SRI LANKA
23/09/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
26/09/2017 VATICAN
25/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
25/09/2017 INDIA
Ranchi: 5,000 protest against the anti-conversion law and the lands
Nirmala Carvalho
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®