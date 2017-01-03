|
|
» 01/10/2017, 10.49
MALAYSIA
Joseph Masilamany
Faithful, diplomats, religious leaders at Thanksgiving Mass for first Malay cardinal
The Malaysian Catholic community celebrates its first Cardinal. For the faithful, the choice of the Pope's support for a "Pilgrim Church" that fights against Islamization and "subtle persecution" of minorities. Card. Fernandez invites those present to respect the founding principles of the nation and its unity.
See also
10/10/2016 10:39:00 MALAYSIA-VATICAN
Catholics celebrate first Malaysian Cardinal
Msgr. Anthony Soter Fernandez was appointed yesterday by Pope Francis along with 16 other cardinals. He was archbishop of Kuala Lumpur from 1983 to 2003. Director of the Catholic weekly The Herald: "He is a man with a clear vision of what the Malaysian Church needs. He promoted interfaith dialogue and fought for justice. This appointment is a sign that the local Church is maturing".
15/07/2009 MALAYSIA
Nine Christians arrested accused of proselytizing
Muslim students at the University Putra Malaysia (UPM) argue that the group distributed leaflets about Christianity. The story seems linked to the controversy regarding an article by two Muslims journalists who faked being Catholics and attended two masses taking communion, to see if forced conversions occur during celebrations.
31/08/2007 MALAYSIA
50 years on from independence,” unity” remains a dream for Malaysia.
Festive celebrations in Kuala Lumpur to mark the country’s independence from Great Britain. The government focus on economic progress and national unity. But discriminating politics in the country against ethnic and religious minorities and the rise of conservative Islam threat growth and social harmony as well as the secular Constitution. The bishops Conference warns against “the erosion of fundamental rights” and invites Catholic to “promote dialogue”.
29/04/2014 MALAYSIA - ISLAM
Pahang: Ignore letter to remove Bibles from hotel rooms, Malaysian lawyers tell hoteliers
Lawyers urged hotel managers not to comply with the directive from the Muip. In a recent directive it prohibits to place religious reading materials of other religions other than Islam (like Bibles) in their rooms. The council had no jurisdiction over them. But it’s a sign of a growing religious intolerance.
05/04/2014 MALAYSIA - ISLAM
Selangor, Christians demand Islamic authorities return confiscated Bibles
The Christian Federation of Malaysia and the Bible Society demand the restitution of 300 copies of the Bible confiscated earlier this year by the Islamic Department. Central and local government remain indifferent to the minority’s demands. Christian leader: Government is playing the "blame game" with our rights.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
04/01/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/01/2017 MYANMAR
06/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
04/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 CHINA
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®