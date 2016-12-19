26 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  •    - Mongolia
  •    - Russia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/26/2016, 12.52

    RUSSIA – ITALY

    Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died

    Stefano Caprio

    The founder of ‘Christian Russia’ experienced the mission to Russia for decades, showing the greatness of persecuted Christians in the West. A prophet of ecumenism, he worked so that Eastern spirituality enriched that of the West.

    Rome (AsiaNews) – Father Romano Scalfi lived almost a century (1923-2016), representing for all of us a point of reference and a very special spiritual guide.

    He became a priest after the Second World War, which had radically altered political and cultural balance of centuries, leaving the world in a permanent conflict between different systems and worldviews.

    It was a world of atheists against Christians, although in reality, things were not so simple (many believers remained among atheists, and good Christians rapidly became more atheistic than the atheists), and the Catholic Church of Pope Pius XII called all the faithful, especially priests, to a great crusade against the enemies of the faith.

    Like many others, Father Romano responded with enthusiasm. In fact, the postwar years saw a huge wave of priestly and missionary vocations, youth driven by the idea of ​​spiritually rebuilding a destroyed world from hatred and violence.

    Father Scalfi’s land of birth, the Trentino, was one of the most generous, and many of those young people devoted themselves to the most daring and risky mission, in the countries dominated by "communist devil", in Russia and Eastern Europe.

    Like him, many priests spent those years at the Russicum College and the Pontifical Oriental Institute, especially men from the former territories of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, to which the Trentino once belonged, and which had united Christians of the East and West for centuries.

    After graduation, Father Romano tried the romantic path of the "mission to Russia," but after a few attempts, he was denied this possibility: the Iron Curtain had become impenetrable.

    Along with other missionaries from the Russicum, he tried other ways, finding a completely different solution: not aimed at Russia and East, but addressed to the faithful of Italy and the West. If he could not go to Russia, he could bring Russia to his land. With others (like Father Pietro Modesto and Father Nilo Cadonna), he founded the Christian Russia Study Centre, and devoted himself to spreading the Russo-Byzantine spirituality in the Latin world.

    After so many centuries of mistrust, from Father Romano Scalfi, and a few other pioneers of the ecumenical mission, the West learnt to love icons, the Byzantine liturgy, the mystique of Dostoevsky and the philosophy of Soloviev and Berdyaev, and many other treasures of Russia and eastern Christendom.

    With a solemn monastic white beard, and the heavenly eyes of a man of God, he became the starets of the West for many young people, a teacher of faith and life, who loved those faraway and defended the persecuted, a passionate reader of the Church Fathers, and a voice for the "Church of Silence" in Europe, who published underground testimonies.

    We do not know what impact Father Scalfi had on the collapse of the Soviet Union's atheist regime (certainly quite a lot), but he had the joy of seeing his dream realised. Young people trained by him went off to Russia as missionaries and explorers of a world he so loved and desired. He himself went back to Russia to give his smile and wisdom.

    At the end of his long life, Father Romano was able to contemplate both Russia’s religious revival and the beginning of new fears for the future of the globalised world, to which he will dedicate his heartfelt intercession from heaven, confident that our Lord will listen to his voice, now singing in heaven the hymns of the Church in union with all the saints.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    russia
    italy
    ecumenism
    persecution
    religious freedon
    romano scalfi
    christian russia











    See also

    20/09/2016 11:24:00 RUSSIA
    New Duma upholds status quo, but puts future at risk

    Putin's party, United Russia, gets 76% of the seats and now will unilaterally carry out constitutional reforms. But experts say this is not the goal: the vote gave further legitimacy to regime ahead of the presidential vote in 2018. Experts: "The system as it is cannot last long. Today in Russia, Parliament is not the place to resolve conflicts, as in other democracies".

     



    05/12/2011 RUSSIA
    Patriarch of Moscow: Russian elections, the beginning of a journey
    Kirill praises yesterday's vote, and appeals for national unity. But the polls delineate, in fact, the end of Putin's dominance in parliament and opens the door to "Internet party."

    19/11/2011 RUSSIA
    Orthodox priests used as campaign tool
    In Volgograd local United Russia officials are asking pastors to convince the faithful to vote for them in parliament in December. The allegation of a priest on his blog.

    05/01/2008 RUSSIA
    School textbook on “Religions in Russia” demonises Catholics
    According to experts and leaders of the different communities, the manual contains numerous “errors of concept”, uses “xenophobic terminology” and is of a low “scientific standard”. The text even asks students “what problems has freedom for Catholics to spread their faith caused the country”.

    15/03/2004 Russia
    Putin: founder of "New Russia"
    Russia's re-elected president is the most convinced advocate of "New Russia", as he strives to synthesize a new national identity for his country one which is part communist and part czarist, half religious and half agnostic. It is an identity that is populist and at the same time liberal. His presidency marks the beginning of the Putin-generation.  



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Chinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity



    For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.