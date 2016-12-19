|
RUSSIA – ITALY
Stefano Caprio
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
The founder of ‘Christian Russia’ experienced the mission to Russia for decades, showing the greatness of persecuted Christians in the West. A prophet of ecumenism, he worked so that Eastern spirituality enriched that of the West.
