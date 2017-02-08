Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Yunnan health authorities are investigating the case of a man who forced to undergo a vasectomy during the Chinese New Year Because of the three children he had with his wife during her first marriage.

According to the Beijing Youth Daily, the man was kidnapped on February 8, while he spent his holidays at the home of friends in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan. After the kidnapping, the family called the police but his wife and son were already held in custody by the authorities.

Family members reported that if he had refused surgery, he would have to serve 15 days in prison on charges of "disturbing public order". The man has been sterilized at a clinic in the county of Luokan of Zhenxiong.

An official told media that during his first marriage, the man had broken the laws on birth control and that the operation is a procedure established by law.

For years, the government has led forced abortion campaigns on men and women found guilty of violating the one-child law. Since January 1, 2016, the state has allowed couples to have two children to increase the number of births in the country and reduce the aging of the population. Despite the change of policy on births, some experts say that this will not improve the demographic situation.