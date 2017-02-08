|
|
» 02/15/2017, 11.22
CHINA
Father of three forced to undergo vasectomy
Even after the change of the one child law, the forced sterilization campaigns continue to affect Chinese citizens.
See also
21/09/2013 ITALY - USA - CHINA
Reggie Littlejohn: The One-Child Law, the Party’s tool to stay in power
The American activist founder of Women 's Rights Without Frontiers, tells AsiaNews the story of how her battle against China’s family planning policies begun, her ongoing fight to stop forced abortions and forced sterilizations . Because of birth control, Littlejohn explains, "the Chinese local system is in danger of collapse ."
01/06/2011 CHINA
Forced abortions in China: you (and the UN) are funding them
The president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers appeals for a stop to funding by international organisations that support forced abortions and sterilisations in China.
14/06/2012 CHINA
Forced abortions in China killing children just like in Syria
Scandal and outrage over story and the photo of the woman forced to have abortions, pictured with the dying baby boy lying next to her in bed. Shaanxi population control authority have launched an investigation. The woman's husband wants to sue employees who forced his wife to abort. In China, forced abortions are prohibited by law, but papers are full of stories of forced abortions and sterilizations.
20/09/2005 CHINA
The Chinese government admits: "Forced sterilisations and abortions took place"
The government admits to "human rights violations in Shandong province" after denunciation by a human rights activist.
08/03/2011 CHINA
Women first victims of one-child policy
Forced abortion, sterilisations, intrauterine devices and fines are used to implement the policy. On International Women’s Day, a long article looks at China’s family planning and its unjust and cruel law, which has allowed hundreds of millions of murders over the decades, and which must be stopped.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
10/02/2017 VATICAN
11/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 INDIA
08/02/2017 THAILAND
13/02/2017 INDIA
09/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®