» 12/29/2016, 16.25
NEPAL
Christopher Sharma
Fear of attacks leads to ban of New Year celebrations in Kathmandu
The authorities have banned concerts, fireworks and shows in the capital and two neighbouring districts. For many angry Nepalis, "The Western New Year has been part of our culture” and it is unfair to ban it. The decision will force Christians to cancel festivities, but some will prepare for 1st January with Bible readings.
