04 January 2018
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 01/04/2018, 11.50

    SINGAPORE

    Film on Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi banned: 'It is skewed and inflammatory'



    The film should have been screened today at the Singapore Palestinian Film Festival. Close control of the authorities on discourses and media dealing with issues related to race and religion. About 15% of the nation's 3.3 million inhabitants are 15 years old and claim to be Muslim.

    Singapore (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Singaporean authorities have banned a film festival from showing a documentary on Ahed Tamimi, a Palestinian teenager made during her recent arrest, a symbol of resistance to the Israeli military occupation in the West Bank.

    Justifying the ban, the Singapore Media Information Development Authority (IMDA) st the ban, authorities in the Southeast Asian city state said the film Radiance of Resistance was “skewed” and potentially divisive for Singapore’s multi-ethnic population. According to the Imda, The documentary, which looks at the Palestine-Israeli conflict through the eyes of 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi and another young female activist, lacked “counterbalance”. "The skewed narrative of the film is inflammatory and has the potential to cause disharmony among the different races and religions in Singapore,” reads the note.

    The film should have been screened today at the Singapore Palestinian Film Festival. In 2017, it was screened at numerous festivals around the world and won the Best Documentary Award at the Respect Human Rights Film Festival in Belfast, but became even more current after Tamimi's arrest last month. The girl was accused last January of aggravated assault against an Israeli soldier and will be tried in a military court.

    The Singapore authorities are known to maintain close control over public discourses and media, especially when dealing with issues related to race and religion. Adela Foo, organizer of the festival, has defined the prohibition "understandable".

    With a sizable Muslim minority and surrounded by Muslim-majority neighbors with strong sympathy for the Palestinian cause, Singapore maintains friendly diplomatic and military relations with Israel. However, it aligned itself with many other countries opposing the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state, wanted by the US president Donald Trump. About 15% of the nation's 3.3 million inhabitants are 15 years old and claim to be Muslims, as recent government surveys show.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    singapore
    film
    documentary
    activist
    palestinian
    ahed tamimi
    projection
    censorship
    israel
    palestine
    occupation
    resistance











    See also

    09/02/2016 09:49:00 ISRAEL -PALESTINE
    Knesset approves law on NGO monitoring. Targets groups critical of occupation in the Palestinian Territories

    The text is passed at first reading, with 50 votes in favor and 43 against. Now it must pass a second and third step, prior to final approval. Critics say it affects the leftist movements struggling against the occupation in the territories and violence against Palestinians. For the government needed to fight against foreign interference.



    22/10/2004 PALESTINE
    Christian TV spreads the Gospel across the Holy Land

    Orthodox Christian broadcaster Samir Qumsieh runs al-Mahed (The Nativity), a private TV station that throws a communication  bridge across the divide separating Christians, Jews and Muslims.



    23/01/2006 PALESTINE  ISRAEL
    Israel's power in Palestine's elections
    Whatever the outcome of the elections, the future of the region is in the hands of Israel and an international peace conference. From our correspondent.

    20/11/2017 09:49:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who shot defenceless Palestinian, denied pardon

    Israeli President Rivlin denies pardon. The 18-month sentence is indulgent, any further lessening of the sentence would damage the armed forces and Israel. The case creates divisions in civil society. Azaria has never shown remorse.



    22/08/2005 ISRAEL
    Gaza: the clearing out is over; tomorrow evacuations start in Cisjordan




    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Pope: The year opens in the name of the Mother of God

    Papa Francesco

    At Mass for the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and of the 51st World Day of Peace, Pope Francis exalts the figure of Mary, through whom "God is close to humanity as a child to the mother who bears him in her womb". "Humanity is dear and sacred to the Lord". " The Gospel does not report a single word of hers in the entire account of Christmas.... His Mother joins her Son and keeps these things in silence". The Church is " is mother and woman. While a man often abstracts, affirms and imposes ideas, a woman, a mother, knows how to “keep”, to put things together in her heart, to give life".


    EGYPT
    Copts mourn, bury their dead after the attack in Mar Mina

    Loula Lahham

    Eight Copts were shot to death at the entrance of the church during an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Two police officers also died. Lives were saved thanks to the quick response by Muslim worshippers to an appeal by the imam of the neighbouring mosque to rescue 'Coptic brothers’. Since 2011, the Copts have been targeted by Islamists.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSSRSS channel 









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.