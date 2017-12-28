|
|
» 01/04/2018, 11.50
SINGAPORE
Film on Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi banned: 'It is skewed and inflammatory'
The film should have been screened today at the Singapore Palestinian Film Festival. Close control of the authorities on discourses and media dealing with issues related to race and religion. About 15% of the nation's 3.3 million inhabitants are 15 years old and claim to be Muslim.
See also
09/02/2016 09:49:00 ISRAEL -PALESTINE
Knesset approves law on NGO monitoring. Targets groups critical of occupation in the Palestinian Territories
The text is passed at first reading, with 50 votes in favor and 43 against. Now it must pass a second and third step, prior to final approval. Critics say it affects the leftist movements struggling against the occupation in the territories and violence against Palestinians. For the government needed to fight against foreign interference.
22/10/2004 PALESTINE
Christian TV spreads the Gospel across the Holy Land
Orthodox Christian broadcaster Samir Qumsieh runs al-Mahed (The Nativity), a private TV station that throws a communication bridge across the divide separating Christians, Jews and Muslims.
23/01/2006 PALESTINE ISRAEL
Israel's power in Palestine's elections
Whatever the outcome of the elections, the future of the region is in the hands of Israel and an international peace conference. From our correspondent.
20/11/2017 09:49:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who shot defenceless Palestinian, denied pardon
Israeli President Rivlin denies pardon. The 18-month sentence is indulgent, any further lessening of the sentence would damage the armed forces and Israel. The case creates divisions in civil society. Azaria has never shown remorse.
22/08/2005 ISRAEL
Gaza: the clearing out is over; tomorrow evacuations start in Cisjordan
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPope: The year opens in the name of the Mother of God
Papa Francesco
At Mass for the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and of the 51st World Day of Peace, Pope Francis exalts the figure of Mary, through whom "God is close to humanity as a child to the mother who bears him in her womb". "Humanity is dear and sacred to the Lord". " The Gospel does not report a single word of hers in the entire account of Christmas.... His Mother joins her Son and keeps these things in silence". The Church is " is mother and woman. While a man often abstracts, affirms and imposes ideas, a woman, a mother, knows how to “keep”, to put things together in her heart, to give life".
EGYPTCopts mourn, bury their dead after the attack in Mar Mina
Loula Lahham
Eight Copts were shot to death at the entrance of the church during an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Two police officers also died. Lives were saved thanks to the quick response by Muslim worshippers to an appeal by the imam of the neighbouring mosque to rescue 'Coptic brothers’. Since 2011, the Copts have been targeted by Islamists.
TOP10
01/01/2018 VATICAN
Pope: The year opens in the name of the Mother of God
Papa Francesco
29/12/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
29/12/2017 BANGLADESH
29/12/2017 CAMBODIA
28/12/2017 INDIA
01/01/2018 VATICAN
30/12/2017 EGYPT
29/12/2017 IRAN
29/12/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®