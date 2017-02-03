» 02/10/2017, 09.06



CHINA-US

First "friendly" phone call between Trump and Xi Jinping. "One China" reaffirmed

Wang Zhicheng

The two have decided to work together in areas of "mutual interest". Reaffirming the principle of the one China defuses a source of unrest and possible wars. The conversation took place a few hours after the arrival of Shinzo Abe in the US.





Beijing (AsiaNews) - President Donald Trump this morning had his first long phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Defining in the conversation "friendly", Trump said he would honor the principle of "One China."



During the interview, both sides agreed to work together in areas of "mutual interest" and invitations to visit the respective countries were exchanged.



Chinese television reported that "Xi Jinping praised what Trump said on the commitment of the American government to the One China policy and stressed that this principle is the political foundation of China-US relations."



During the election campaign, Trump had often decried China accusing it of being a "currency manipulator" and threatened taxes on Chinese products exported to the US. Immediately after the election he had provoked many comments and concerns for accepting a telephone conversation with the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ying-wen and later when he had said that in future negotiations on trade the One China principle could be discussed again.



This principle states that there is only one country "China" which encompasses the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. Beijing requires all those who want to have diplomatic relations with it to cut ties with Taiwan. But it is also true that many countries have trade relations with the island, without diplomatic presences. In the 1970s, the US established relations with the People's Republic recognizing it in principle, but say they are bound to defend Taiwan in the event of military attack by Beijing.



The morning call is a reinsurance in China-US relations after weeks of uncertainty and fears and advice from entrepreneurs and politicians not to spark a war (at least commercial) that would be to the detriment of all.



Analysts note that the Trump call to Xi came a few hours after the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had arrived in the US, almost as if to reassure China about the impact of this second visit by Abe to the new president.

e-mail this to a friend : First "friendly" phone call between Trump and Xi Jinping. "One China" reaffirmed East Asia China Taiwan Nord America

The two have decided to work together in areas of "mutual interest". Reaffirming the principle of the one China defuses a source of unrest and possible wars. The conversation took place a few hours after the arrival of Shinzo Abe in the US.







: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)

























See also

CHINA-USA -TAIWAN

In an interview broadcast yesterday, the neo-US president rejects the principle of almost thirty years without concessions on trade or other agreements. He defends his right to speak to the president of Taiwan. The Global Times accuses him of being "ignorant as a child" in terms of foreign policy. Threatens total control of the Straits.





VATICAN - USA

Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.

CHINA – UNITED STATES

For the head of Alibaba, the new US president is "open minded" and is "listening." For some, his "populist style" and "protectionism" are a source of concern. The US spent globalisation money in wars. Ma’s proposal for small and medium-sized US companies selling on Alibaba could create a million jobs.

CHINA-US

The renminbi fell to 6.86 against the US dollar, its lowest value in eight years. Depreciation favors Chinese exports. For Trump (and Obama) China is a "currency manipulator". But with a diving Chinese yuan, capital transfers abroad increase.







CHINA - UNITED STATES

As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.