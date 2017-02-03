|
|
» 02/10/2017, 09.06
CHINA-US
Wang Zhicheng
First "friendly" phone call between Trump and Xi Jinping. "One China" reaffirmed
The two have decided to work together in areas of "mutual interest". Reaffirming the principle of the one China defuses a source of unrest and possible wars. The conversation took place a few hours after the arrival of Shinzo Abe in the US.
See also
12/12/2016 10:03:00 CHINA-USA -TAIWAN
Trump questions "one China" policy. Beijing accuses him of ignorance and threatens retaliation
In an interview broadcast yesterday, the neo-US president rejects the principle of almost thirty years without concessions on trade or other agreements. He defends his right to speak to the president of Taiwan. The Global Times accuses him of being "ignorant as a child" in terms of foreign policy. Threatens total control of the Straits.
21/01/2017 12:02:00 VATICAN - USA
Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
19/01/2017 13:46:00 CHINA – UNITED STATES
Jack Ma: No trade wars between China and the United States, give Trump some time
For the head of Alibaba, the new US president is "open minded" and is "listening." For some, his "populist style" and "protectionism" are a source of concern. The US spent globalisation money in wars. Ma’s proposal for small and medium-sized US companies selling on Alibaba could create a million jobs.
16/11/2016 08:59:00 CHINA-US
Yuan value falls, bad and good for the US
The renminbi fell to 6.86 against the US dollar, its lowest value in eight years. Depreciation favors Chinese exports. For Trump (and Obama) China is a "currency manipulator". But with a diving Chinese yuan, capital transfers abroad increase.
20/01/2017 13:29:00 CHINA - UNITED STATES
The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
