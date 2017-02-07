Dubai (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The first self-driving hover-taxi capable of transporting a passenger at 3,300 metres has been tested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Autonomous Aerial Vehicle (AAV), branded as EHANG184, is made by Chinese drone manufacturer EHang.

On its website, the company says that the “Ehang 184 AAV is the safest, smartest and eco-friendly low altitude autonomous aerial vehicle, aiming on providing Medium-Short Distance communication and transportation solution.”

Dubai’ Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with EHANG company ran the first test in the emirate’s skies. RTA is to begin AAV operation by July.

The EHang 184 can travel on a programmed course at 100 kilometres an hour at an altitude of 300 metres. It can make trips of up to 30 minutes.

A passenger simply needs to select a destination for the autonomous taxi to take off, fly the route and touch down in the chosen spot monitored by a ground control centre.