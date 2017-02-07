|
|
» 02/14/2017, 16.32
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
First self-driving hover-taxi successfully tested in Dubai
The vehicle should become operational by July. Built by the Chinese EHANG company, it can fly for 30 minutes at 100 km per hour at an altitude of 300 metres.
See also
29/05/2008 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – IRAN
UAE and Iran at loggerheads over three tiny Gulf islands
Occupied by Iran the islands are located in the Strait of Homruz and have great strategic value. Iran rejects Russian mediation and international arbitration as requested by the UAE.
04/11/2009 UNITED ARAB EMIRA TES
Eau, the first interactive robot in Arabic is born
The project created by a team of students and researchers at the University of Al-Ain cost 200 thousand dollars. The robot wears traditional clothes, speak classical Arabic and is used as an assistant to customers in shopping centres. The field of information technology will grow by 12.4% between 2008 and 2013.
17/12/2009 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Abu Dhabi’s sway over Dubai increasing at Tehran's expense
The first plan to rescue the debt-ridden emirate is proving insufficient for many investors, but it is bringing Abu Dhabi back into the fold of the emirate federation. It is also increasing the distance with Iran, which hitherto used Dubai as a trans-shipment point to break the embargo and export its goods.
24/02/2009 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Dubai exchange rallies after a 20-billion-dollar long-term bond programme is announced
The measure, first of its kind, will enable the emirate to raise the necessary liquidity to meet its financial obligations. Dubai has no oil and must rely on its real estate and financial sectors to develop; both have recently suffered huge losses.
05/09/2006 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Weekend shifted in Dubai to be like international markets
The decision, which came into force on 1 September, could also be motivated by the fact that the majority of residents are non Muslim. But official data is lacking about this country with a frenetic growth pace, which is fast becoming the commercial hub of the entire Arab world.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
10/02/2017 VATICAN
11/02/2017 VATICAN
08/02/2017 THAILAND
09/02/2017 VATICAN
09/02/2017 JAPAN " VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®