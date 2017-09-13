|
TAIWAN – MEXICO
Five Taiwanese under the rubble in Mexico City quake
Search is underway in collapsed office building in city centre. The 7.1 quake hit several states. The death toll now stands at 248, including 20 children with 30 more missing. Rescue teams and volunteers claw with their shovels and bare hands seeking survivors.
