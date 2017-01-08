14 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/14/2017, 15.49

    VIETNAM – VATICAN

    Following Pope Francis, the archdiocese of Saigon promotes the pastoral care of migrants

    Thanh Thuy

    A few days ago, Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City began a week dedicated to migrants. Thousands of people took part in meetings, roundtables, seminars, and services. The archbishop of Saigon notes that migrants are "the first missionaries of the Church." A nun tells AsiaNews that the diocesan initiative offers an opportunity to raise issues and hear the views.

    Ho Chi Minh City (AsiaNews) – The Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City has responded to Pope Francis’s appeal and sponsored a week for migrants with the participation of thousands of people, Catholics and non-Catholics.

    Titled ‘Immigrants who live with the joy of a family and a missionary’, the initiative is part of a series of activities planned for the World Day of Migrants on 15 January 2017. 

    As the pontiff noted, war, poverty, economics, education, and employment have amplified the phenomenon migration, which now covers all age groups.

    In view of this situation, the world’s Churches have called for action on behalf of migrants, breaking down the wall of silence, insensitivity, and – at times – outright hostility towards them.

    MORE TO COME
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vietnam
    vatican
    migrants
    pastoral outreach
    poverty
    development
    catholic church
    mission











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.