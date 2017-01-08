   - Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City (AsiaNews) – The Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City has responded to Pope Francis’s appeal and sponsored a week for migrants with the participation of thousands of people, Catholics and non-Catholics.

Titled ‘Immigrants who live with the joy of a family and a missionary’, the initiative is part of a series of activities planned for the World Day of Migrants on 15 January 2017.

As the pontiff noted, war, poverty, economics, education, and employment have amplified the phenomenon migration, which now covers all age groups.

In view of this situation, the world’s Churches have called for action on behalf of migrants, breaking down the wall of silence, insensitivity, and – at times – outright hostility towards them.

