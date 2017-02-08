|
MYANMAR
Francis Khoo Thwe
For Card Bo, only Mary can bring together "races, religions, and languages" in the Myanmar conflict
About 100,000 people of all religions took part in the annual pilgrimage to the Marian shrine of Nyaunglebin. For Card Bo, the Queen of Peace is the only one who can bring about the miracle of unity. He calls for prayers to make this nation "more peaceful", and names six "jars" to heal the country’s wounds.
