04/27/2017, 18.46
EGYPT – VATICAN
For Indian Jesuit, the pope’s visit of peace in Egypt will make history
Fr Bimal Kerketta has lived in Egypt for 14 years. Pope Francis is a "man of peace. He has resisted terror and extremism [. . .] with great courage and wisdom.” Egyptians love him because despite threats and the tragic attacks against the two Coptic churches, he has not postponed his visit.
03/12/2016 16:33:00 EGYPT
For Egyptian activist, new law is a “very harsh and not understandable” attack against NGOs operating in the country
Iman Bibars slams the new law adopted by Egypt’s parliament, which leaves scope for interpretation and corruption, and does not counter the flow of money into the coffers of extremist movements. In the end, it will harm the activities of associations working for the country’s development.
03/12/2016 15:45:00 EGYPT
Egypt’s new law on NGOs is a blow to civil society and future generations
Egypt’s parliament recently approved the bill that is now waiting for President al-Sisi’s signature. It imposes sentences of up to five years in prison and fines up to a US$ 650,000. According to critics, the law’s restrictions will have a devastating impact.
07/10/2015 EGYPT
Egypt is changing: burqa ban, Qur’anic exegesis, equal rights for Muslims and Christians
For Fr Greiche, spokesman for the Catholic Church, the government has taken significant steps that are starting to spread to the population. They include a ban on the burqa in universities, and exegetical attempts to reread Islam’s holy book. Building will soon begin on the ‘Martyrs Church’ dedicated to the Copts beheaded by the Islamic State group in Libya.
03/02/2015 EGYPT - ISLAM
Bombs in Cairo after 183 Islamists sentenced to death
A homemade bomb exploded in the city centre. Two more are discovered at the airport. Al-Sisi's government is criticised for human rights violations, but ordinary Egyptians praise him for trying to improve security and the economy.
29/05/2014 EGYPT
Egypt, polls closed in presidential vote: Al- Sisi heads for victory
The former head of the Armed Forces in the lead with over half of the vote compared to his opponent, the left-wing dissident Hamdeen Sabahi . Doubts on voter turnout despite the extra day decided by the Electoral Commission. Less than half of those eligible to vote did. Activist tells AsiaNews: " The fault lies with the anti- democratic climate that reigns, not the candidates”.
VATICAN-EGYPTPope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "
ISLAMThe roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.
22/04/2017 VIETNAM " CHINA
25/04/2017 ISLAM
The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
23/04/2017 VATICAN
24/04/2017 INDONESIA
Hatred against non-Muslims grows as radical movements expand
Mathias Hariyadi
24/04/2017 NEPAL
Nepal quake: Two years on not a single house rebuilt by Kathmandu
Christopher Sharma
24/04/2017 BANGLADESH - SAUDI ARABIA
22/04/2017 VATICAN
22/04/2017 NORTH KOREA " CHINA
25/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
