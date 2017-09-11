|
|
» 11/09/2017, 16.37
YEMEN
For Médecins Sans Frontières, the Saudi blockade of Yemen his holding back aid for a population in dire need
In response to a missile launched by Houthi rebels, the Saudi-led coalition has imposed a sea, land and air blockade on Yemen. Saudi pledge to allow entry to food and medicines has not yet been upheld. For the UN, the country faces the world’s biggest famine with the possibility of millions of victims. For MSF, humanitarian aid is crucial.
See also
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
04/11/2017 INDONESIA
08/11/2017 IRAQ
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®