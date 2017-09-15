|
|
» 09/21/2017, 15.49
HOLY LAND
For Mgr Marcuzzo, the attack against St Stephen’s Church in Beit Jimal is a sign of fanaticism
The Salesian place of worship is located 27 km west of Jerusalem. The attackers caused huge damage, breaking statues and stained glass. The heads of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land condemned the attack. For the Vicar to Jerusalem, the act of vandalism “fits in with the pattern of past incidents”.
See also
31/10/2016 17:35:00 HOLY LAND
Opening Jesus’ tomb in Jerusalem uncovers the original form of the Holy Sepulchre
A team of researchers from the University of Athens has removed the slab on the Holy Sepulchre. The latter will remain open for three days. After decades of waiting, experts will be able to examine the fill material and bedrock where Christ's body was laid. Meanwhile, restoration of the Edicule continues. Everything should be completed by March 2017.
31/08/2010 ISRAEL - VATICAN
Peres to visit Pope at a time of "serious" dialogue between Rome and Jerusalem
Meeting will have little impact on the practical issues, as the President of Israel is mostly a symbolic figure, but it will take place while attempts get underway in Washington for direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. The quest for agreements between Israel and the Holy See advance.
21/04/2011 HOLY LAND
The Churches of the Holy Land: reform must lead to freedom for religious minorities
In their Easter message the leaders of Christian churches in the Holy Land speak of developments in Arab countries, and call for "a modern civil society in which freedom of expression, freedom of religion and human rights, including rights of those who are considered a minority are respected. " Peace, they say, "can not be purchased at the price of silence and submission to corruption and injustice."
01/02/2006 HOLY LAND
Holy Land Patriarchs ask Hamas for peace and religious freedom
A message signed by the leaders of Christian Churches congratulates Palestinians on the democratic exercise. Peace for all those living in the region, may they be Muslims, Christians or Jews.
23/08/2005 HOLY LAND
Eastern Churches react positively to the election of Teophilus
The election of the new Greek-Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem is greeted by many Churchmen in the Holy Land as liberation from the dictatorship of Ireneos I. The newly-elected Patriarch says he is "indifferent" to Israel's views about his appointment.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
TOP10
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
15/09/2017 VATICAN ORTHODOX
Catholic-Orthodox dialogue resumes. Moscow has a greater weight
Vladimir Rozanskij
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
15/09/2017 MYANMAR
16/09/2017 SYRIA
17/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 VATICAN - JAPAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®