21 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/21/2017, 15.49

    HOLY LAND

    For Mgr Marcuzzo, the attack against St Stephen’s Church in Beit Jimal is a sign of fanaticism



    The Salesian place of worship is located 27 km west of Jerusalem. The attackers caused huge damage, breaking statues and stained glass. The heads of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land condemned the attack. For the Vicar to Jerusalem, the act of vandalism “fits in with the pattern of past incidents”.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews) – Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo, the new patriarchal vicar for Jerusalem and Palestine, spoke to AsiaNews about yesterday’s attack against St Stephen’s Church in Beit Jimal by “some fanatics", as he describes them, most likely “Jewish extremists”.

    In addition to the "huge damage" caused by the destruction of statues and windows, there is the deep pain caused by "the fanaticism of these groups who do not want to accept diversity and the faith of others."

    The place of worship is part of a complex held by the Salesians, which includes a monastery and a cemetery. The latter was desecrated in 2016.

    "This is a time of celebration,” Mgr Marcuzzo said. “It is the Jewish (Rosh Hashanah) and Islamic New Year (Raʼs al-Sanah al-Hijrīyah). At such a time of joy and celebration, we got news yesterday of this new attack.”

    “Vandals broke into the church and destroyed the crosses, the statue of Our Lady and the stained glass, as well as the faces of the saints."

    For the prelate, the damage is not only financial. It is "the fanatical message that this attack carries [based on] an ideology that does not accept the faith, the vision of others.”

    “In the Old Testament, it is written to destroy the statues as a symbol of idolatry. Here, these people distort the Scriptures and promote fanaticism. Perhaps it is not a direct attack on Christians, but it is certainly a message against those who do not share their ideology and it is scary because it shows that there is no respect for others. Living together is undermined."

    The incident took place "yesterday on the eve of the celebration," the patriarchal vicar explained, "a day that has symbolic value and charge that is even greater than the celebration itself."

    "This is an extremely bad occurrence, also because it was carried out on the eve of a celebration of joy and fraternal collaboration."

    Beit Jimal is located some 27 km west of Jerusalem and has a great historical value. A tombstone was discovered in the recent past that might indicate the burial site of the saint himself. More than a century ago, important mosaics were also found.

    The attack took place less than a kilometre from the chapel dedicated to St Stephen. Only Salesians, a group of nuns and some members of the communities of the monastic family of Bethlehem, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary and St Bruno still live there.

    In a note, the leaders of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land condemned the ​​"unpleasant and outrageous" incident, calling on the State [of Israel] and all the agencies concerned "to punish the aggressors and educate people not to carry out such acts." Finally, Christian leaders reiterated the goal of "learning to live together".

    In recent years, extremist Jews and settlers have attacked many Christian and Muslim targets in accordance to what has been called ‘price tag policy’, namely the practice Israeli extremists of imposing a “price” on Christians and Muslims for having taken “their land”.

    Once limited to areas bordering the West Bank and Jerusalem, it has spread to Israel proper.

    One such incidents involved an arson attack against the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish in Tabgha. Last July, an Israeli court in Nazareth convicted Yinon Reuveni, a 22-year-old Jewish extremist, in connection with the attack.

    Reuveni is also a suspect in another arson attack that took place in February 2015 at the Basilica of the Dormition in Jerusalem and of planning more arson attacks against mosques near the Jewish outpost in the West Bank of Baladim, Binyamin region (West Bank).

    Yesterday’s attack "fits in with the pattern of past incidents,” Mgr Marcuzzo said. “Perhaps, Jewish extremists did it, but we do not know this for sure. At present, there is no evidence, but it is the same kind of background that led to the attacks in Tabgha and other Christian sites in the Holy Land.” (DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    holy land
    israel
    palestine
    jews
    christians
    muslims
    price tag
    extremism
    religious freedom











    See also

    31/10/2016 17:35:00 HOLY LAND
    Opening Jesus’ tomb in Jerusalem uncovers the original form of the Holy Sepulchre

    A team of researchers from the University of Athens has removed the slab on the Holy Sepulchre. The latter will remain open for three days. After decades of waiting, experts will be able to examine the fill material and bedrock where Christ's body was laid. Meanwhile, restoration of the Edicule continues. Everything should be completed by March 2017.



    31/08/2010 ISRAEL - VATICAN
    Peres to visit Pope at a time of "serious" dialogue between Rome and Jerusalem
    Meeting will have little impact on the practical issues, as the President of Israel is mostly a symbolic figure, but it will take place while attempts get underway in Washington for direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. The quest for agreements between Israel and the Holy See advance.

    21/04/2011 HOLY LAND
    The Churches of the Holy Land: reform must lead to freedom for religious minorities
    In their Easter message the leaders of Christian churches in the Holy Land speak of developments in Arab countries, and call for "a modern civil society in which freedom of expression, freedom of religion and human rights, including rights of those who are considered a minority are respected. " Peace, they say, "can not be purchased at the price of silence and submission to corruption and injustice."

    01/02/2006 HOLY LAND
    Holy Land Patriarchs ask Hamas for peace and religious freedom

    A message signed by the leaders of Christian Churches congratulates Palestinians on the democratic exercise.  Peace for all those living in the region, may they be Muslims, Christians or Jews.



    23/08/2005 HOLY LAND
    Eastern Churches react positively to the election of Teophilus
    The election of the new Greek-Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem is greeted by many Churchmen in the Holy Land as liberation from the dictatorship of Ireneos I. The newly-elected Patriarch says he is "indifferent" to Israel's views about his appointment.
    Editor's choices
    JAPAN - VATICAN
    Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan

    Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi

    The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".


    VATICAN - JAPAN
    Pope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends



    During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.