03 January 2017
    » 01/03/2017, 15.28

    TURKEY

    For Turkish authorities, the Istanbul massacre is a “message” from the terrorists



    Police have released a photo of the attacker, saying he might be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said that the state of emergency – in force at the time of the attack – will continue as long as necessary.

    Istanbul (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Turkish police have released a photo of the main suspect (pictured) in the New Year’s Eve attack in Istanbul, claiming they have his fingerprints.

    Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said that the country's state of emergency – which was already in place at the time of the attack – would be extended for as long as necessary.

    Kurtulmus also said authorities were close to identifying the gunman after obtaining his fingerprints and a description of his appearance.

    "Information about the fingerprints and basic appearance of the terrorist have been found. In the process after this, work to identify him swiftly will be carried out," Kurtulmus said.

    Turkish police have already arrested 12 people.

    Turkish media reports quote police sources as saying the attacker might be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

    For the deputy prime minister, the military operation Turkey launched in Syria against terrorist groups and those behind them is behind the terror attack, but he added that the offensive would continue until all threats to Turkey have been removed.

    Kurtulmus also said Sunday's attack bore significant differences to previous attacks in Turkey and that it had been carried out to create divisions within Turkish society.
