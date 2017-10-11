Yangon (AsiaNews) – "Our faithful here in the country long for spiritual nourishment and the strengthening of their faith in God,” said Fr George Mg Mg, a priest at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Yangon.

Speaking to AsiaNews, the clergyman said that at the end of services, some people usually stand in line to ask for spiritual guidance and blessings, praying for their own lives, family, work, and necessity of all kinds.

"This scene is repeated every day, people are very eager to hear and learn the Word of God,” Fr Mg Mg explained. “Ever since the new government (under Aung San Suu Kyi) elected by people came to power, people are feeling that there is a new air of freedom for religion.”

Conscious of the great desire and interest of the faithful in their spiritual quest, the parish organises various Bible study groups, spiritual meetings, and catechism courses for children, women and adults. "Lessons are often delivered by seminary teachers and lay people competent in this field," he noted.

"One has to understand the geopolitics of Myanmar, a Buddhist majority country, which was ruled by the military for more than 62 years,” Fr Mg Mg said. “This caused people tremendous harm in terms of social, psychological and other aspects. Their struggles make them cling to God and seek spiritual wellbeing of their lives."

For the clergyman, the country’s three archdioceses and 14 dioceses have geared up for comprehensive faith training programmes, which help Catholics learn and practice their faith with sensitivity and grace.

"We are focusing on lay people to serve with intelligence and integrity in our pastoral ministries that they may learn to offer spiritual practices and bring those to daily public service. We enable them to think deeply and broadly about the Christian faith and its relationship to the Church and world," he noted.

"We hope that creative Christian faith instruction will help our members improve their view of the world and commit themselves to serve society and the Church. This way, Catholics in this country can be better grounded biblically and spiritually."

The vision of Yangon diocese is centred on the Gospel and the Holy Eucharist, it recognises the diversity of human resources as its strength so that the Catholic Church can walk in unity towards the light for the good of the country as well as evangelisation in the Archdiocese.

The latter is home to about 62,460 Catholics divided in 48 parishes. Some 107 priests, 136 men religious and 382 nuns serve in the Archdiocese. About 86 catechists work as frontline missionaries, especially in rural parishes.