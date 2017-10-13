20 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/20/2017, 17.12

    LEBANON

    For al-Rahi, Syrian and Palestinian refugees are a "great burden" for Lebanon



    The Maronite patriarch highlights how refugees now top more than half the Lebanese population, and have become “a demographic, economic, political, cultural and security threat”. Hence, “their return to safe places in Syria has become a necessity”.

    Beirut (AsiaNews) – Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi spoke today during a pastoral visit to Detroit, United States, about displaced Syrians and Palestinians, saying that they have become a “great burden on Lebanon and must return home,” but at the same time the country must show “humanitarian solidarity with their causes.”

    “It is our duty as Lebanese to preserve our country and its specifications for the benefit of all of us, and for Lebanon to carry out its mission in its Arab environment,” Al-Rahi added. This “is why all the displaced [people] and refugees must return to their land and country.”

    To “those who have taken refuge in Lebanon from Syria” who “amount to more than 1.5 million” must “be added the Palestinians” who have “become as much as half the number of Lebanese people.”

    For al-Rahi, such refugees “have become a great burden on Lebanon. Even more, they have become a demographic, economic, political, cultural and security threat, and their return to safe places in Syria has become a necessity”.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    lebanon
    syria
    palestine
    maronite patriarch
    beshara al-rahi
    refugees
    displaced people











    See also

    05/03/2009 SRI LANKA
    Colombo-Jaffna highway reopens after 24 years
    Highway A-9 runs across the entire island, from north to south, through the Vanni area, scene of clashes between rebels and the army. Next Monday 20 lorries will leave Colombo carrying food supplies to Jaffna. Now aid for people displaced by the war can be brought up the road.

    12/03/2005 CHINA
    One criminal suspect in five is a juvenile


    13/03/2013 CHINA
    Communist leaders reject Western-style reform
    The new head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Yu Zhengsheng urges delegates not to follow foreign models or heed foreign demands. As new President Xi Jinping calls on the armed forces to remain loyal to "avoid collapse", Internet users and intellectuals voice their criticism.

    03/07/2010 SRI LANKA
    A people’s tribunal for people displaced by war and tsunami
    The government is derelict in its duty to help hundreds of thousands of people left landless. The Praja Abhilasha Network sets up a tribunal to “eliminate any legal barrier to solving problems for affected communities”.

    04/03/2017 13:00:00 CHINA
    Beijing increases military spending by 7%. But some want to overtake Trump

    Armed Forces budget below 10% for two consecutive years. China must defend itself from "external interference" in territorial disputes. Retired General: We should overtake the US and increase military spending by 12%. The escalation between all the countries of the region.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.