LEBANON
For al-Rahi, Syrian and Palestinian refugees are a "great burden" for Lebanon
The Maronite patriarch highlights how refugees now top more than half the Lebanese population, and have become “a demographic, economic, political, cultural and security threat”. Hence, “their return to safe places in Syria has become a necessity”.
