SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
For some Tamil Hindu mothers, Diwali and other celebrations are still far away
For the past 233 days, some Tamil Hindu mothers have been engaged in a sit-in in front of the Governor’s House. They want to know what happened to their missing children. In Trincomalee alone, 1,800 people went missing. The mothers want to know if there is justice for all.
