» 01/03/2017, 17.28
NEPAL
Christopher Sharma
For the Apostolic vicar to Nepal, 2017 will be dedicated to strengthening the family
The apostolic vicar proposes to focus on family spirituality, making families "active in the Gospel." The Himalayan nation has many mixed couples and hundreds of conversions to Christianity. The 2016 Plenary of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences also focused on the family.
Books
