» 01/19/2017, 10.23
TURKEY - RUSSIA - IRAN
For the first time joint Russia and Turkey air raids against Isis
Jihadist positions in al-Bab, a town 20 km from the Turkish border targeted. An "unusual" collaboration between fronts opposed to one another. Russian spokesman: Several vehicles involved, "very effective operations." Iran against the "hostile" US presence at the peace talks in Astana.
30/09/2016 13:29:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - UNITED STATES
US-Russia talks on Syria at risk. Dozens of families flee east Aleppo
Moscow (and Damascus) continue the bombing campaign on the eastern sector. Spokesman for the Kremlin: the United States "not constructive rhetoric." Kerry Washington responds: we are "on the verge" of breaking off negotiations. The testimonies of Aleppo families who have fled the area in the hands of the rebels. The Gulf countries are ready to provide new weapons to anti-government militias.
16/11/2016 09:34:00 SYRIA - UNITED STATES - RUSSIA
Syria conflict: Assad, Trump is an "ally" in the fight against terrorism
During the election campaign the new US president had called the campaign against Damascus "madness". The Syrian leader calls for "caution" in "judging" Trump’s choices. But remain the "doubtful" that he can "keep" his promises. Moscow and Damascus resume bombing of Aleppo.
25/03/2016 09:56:00 SYRIA - UN
Syrian conflict: Washington and Moscow drafting new constitution
Due to be published by August. The two super powers are pressing on Damascus and the opposition for "direct talks" and a strengthening of "political transition". The goal is the formation of a "transitional government". Government forces advance on Palmyra.
04/04/2016 09:38:00 SYRIA
Idlib, al Nusra Front spokesman and 20 other Islamists killed by air strike
The victims include Abu Firas and his son as well as several foreign fighters. Uncertainty about the author of the attack, the Syrian air force or Russian forces. Targets of extremist movement Jund al-Aqsa also hit. The Alawite leaders distance themselves from Assad: Syria is not tied to a family but to democracy and rights.
22/11/2016 12:19:00 SYRIA - UN
Syrian conflict, UN says one million people under siege in appalling conditions in Aleppo
The head of UN humanitarian operations speaks of people "isolated, starved, bombed without any medical care and humanitarian assistance." Government forces charged with deliberate use of "cruel tactics". In November, the rebels rockets on Aleppo killed more than 60 civilians in the western sector. The Security Council’s inaction.
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
