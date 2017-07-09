|
MALAYSIA
Foreign workers round-up, source of concern for ASEAN lawmakers
More than 3,300 undocumented workers were detained after Malaysia began cracking down the day after deadline for regularisation. For Cambodian lawmaker Mu Sochua, nothing can “be an excuse to further victimise the vulnerable”. Malaysia has two million documented foreign workers and another two million who are undocumented. Since the start of the year, more than 30,000 undocumented workers have been sent back to their home countries.
