» 01/11/2017, 15.31
PAKISTAN
Four secular activists go missing, seized perhaps by police
The missing men are Prof Salman Haider and bloggers Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed and Ahmad Raza Naseer. The four men disappeared last week in different cities. They had criticised on social media religious extremism and radical elements in government and military.
